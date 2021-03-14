https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/washington-states-jay-inslee-joins-growing-list-democrat-governors-need-investigated-contributing-covid-deaths-insane-elderly-care-policies/

Washington state Governor Inslee is another Democrat governor who should be investigated for his actions related to the China coronavirus (COVID-19).

There is much focus on Democrat Governor Andrew Cuomo for his actions related to COVID-19:

The Democrat governor of Michigan, Gretchen Whitmer, is also under review for her actions during the pandemic:

There’s an attempt to recall California’s Democrat governor Gavin Newsome related to his actions during the pandemic:

Washington’s governor Jay Inslee should be added to the list. Townhall reports:

Over the last few weeks, all eyes have been on New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) for his nursing home scandal. Cuomo instructed nursing homes to take in COVID-positive patients that were being discharged from the hospital, a move that resulted in more than 10,000 deaths. As it turns out, Cuomo wasn’t the only governor to make that kind of call. Reporters in Michigan are suing Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) to obtain data about the Great Lakes State’s deaths in nursing homes, something prosecutors say could end in criminal charges. Washington State Gov. Jay Inslee (D) can now be added to that very list. Washington State’s Aging and Long-Term Support Administration, which falls under the Department of Social and Health Services, directed nursing homes to accept COVID-positive patients that were no longer needing “acute care” in a hospital. The goal was to “transition” those patients to “alternative settings… …Here’s the kicker: that directive was made roughly one month after the Life Care Center in Kirkland, Washington saw a massive coronavirus outbreak. The Life Care outbreak was dubbed America’s “epicenter” for the Wuhan coronavirus, which officially began on Feb. 19, 2020. The Life Care Center had two outbreaks, with a total of 156 confirmed COVID cases in its facility, with 101 being residents and the other 55 being staff members, KING-TV reported. The nursing home facility amassed “46 deaths between residents, staff, and visitors.” On March 24, 2020, a little more than a month after the Life Care outbreak, the Department of Health issued guidelines for how nursing home patients should be accepted into nursing homes.

Every governor should be looked into for insane actions related to COVID. The focus should be on Democrat governors.

