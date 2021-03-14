https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/03/14/watch-bill-burr-now-trending-after-making-a-joke-about-feminists-and-a-white-male-doing-all-this-latino-stuff-at-the-grammys/
It’s going to be one of those days, isn’t it?
After seeing “Jeffrey Epstein” trending because of a good at the Grammys, now it’s Bill Burr’s turn:
Bill Burr is trending so I’m assuming all the right people are mad about something.
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 14, 2021
The Grammys thought it would be a good idea, you see, to have Burr as one of the presenters:
Of course they have a comedian to announce (and pronounce) the classical categories. Remember your training, Bill Burr.
— Ben Sisario (@sisario) March 14, 2021
It did not go well:
Can someone please get Bill Burr off the stage
— Riddhi Chakraborty 🏳️🌈 (@thisisridz) March 14, 2021
We haven’t found a full clip yet, but here he is joking about what feminists will say about a “white male doing all this Latino stuff” at the awards show:
WHO LET BILL BURR HOST HES SO EMBARRASSING??&?&(£:!,£),;! 🥴#GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/HOYYzWReuV
— miqo🌤 (@kitkatsuragi) March 14, 2021
And he said one of the performances made him want to “kill himself”:
Well that was rude, completely uncalled for and very insuling to every classical musician out there@billburr #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/W6IDhhsbkU
— ₛₘₒₗsquishysoo (@tyongiyoung) March 14, 2021
Apparently, he was talking about pianist Igor Levit:
Real nice saying pianist Igor Levit’s performance made him want to “kill himself.” Now mangling all the Latin nominees’ names. Stay classy, Bill Burr. https://t.co/d0fTl9Qky6
— Lÿndsey Parker (@lyndseyparker) March 14, 2021
Burr is actually up for an award himself later on tonight:
Emerson alum Bill Burr ’93, who received his first Grammy nomination this year for comedy album “Paper Tiger,” takes the Premier Ceremony stage to announce category winners. https://t.co/CQiA8ppncC
— The Berkeley Beacon (@BeaconUpdate) March 14, 2021
Oh, man. Imagine the triggering that we’ll see if he wins?
Bill Burr was somehow xenophobic, sexist and racist within a span of a few seconds LIKE WHAT
— a⁷ (@alsepiphany) March 14, 2021
Bill Burr is the perfect example of why white men deserve to be kept in cages.
— 🧚🏽𝒶𝓈𝒽𝒾𝒶⁷ (@tomb0y_in_lace) March 14, 2021
Yes, Bill Burr, that’s OSCAR-winner Hildur Guðnadóttir. Maybe listen to the nominees’ listed and do your job so you don’t upset the “feminists” watching. #yousuck #getoffthestage
— Lÿndsey Parker (@lyndseyparker) March 14, 2021
***