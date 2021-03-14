https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/03/14/watch-bill-burr-now-trending-after-making-a-joke-about-feminists-and-a-white-male-doing-all-this-latino-stuff-at-the-grammys/

It’s going to be one of those days, isn’t it?

After seeing “Jeffrey Epstein” trending because of a good at the Grammys, now it’s Bill Burr’s turn:

Bill Burr is trending so I’m assuming all the right people are mad about something. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 14, 2021

The Grammys thought it would be a good idea, you see, to have Burr as one of the presenters:

Of course they have a comedian to announce (and pronounce) the classical categories. Remember your training, Bill Burr. — Ben Sisario (@sisario) March 14, 2021

It did not go well:

Can someone please get Bill Burr off the stage — Riddhi Chakraborty 🏳️‍🌈 (@thisisridz) March 14, 2021

We haven’t found a full clip yet, but here he is joking about what feminists will say about a “white male doing all this Latino stuff” at the awards show:

And he said one of the performances made him want to “kill himself”:

Well that was rude, completely uncalled for and very insuling to every classical musician out there@billburr #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/W6IDhhsbkU — ₛₘₒₗsquishysoo (@tyongiyoung) March 14, 2021

Apparently, he was talking about pianist Igor Levit:

Real nice saying pianist Igor Levit’s performance made him want to “kill himself.” Now mangling all the Latin nominees’ names. Stay classy, Bill Burr. https://t.co/d0fTl9Qky6 — Lÿndsey Parker (@lyndseyparker) March 14, 2021

Burr is actually up for an award himself later on tonight:

Emerson alum Bill Burr ’93, who received his first Grammy nomination this year for comedy album “Paper Tiger,” takes the Premier Ceremony stage to announce category winners. https://t.co/CQiA8ppncC — The Berkeley Beacon (@BeaconUpdate) March 14, 2021

Oh, man. Imagine the triggering that we’ll see if he wins?

Bill Burr was somehow xenophobic, sexist and racist within a span of a few seconds LIKE WHAT — a⁷ (@alsepiphany) March 14, 2021

Bill Burr is the perfect example of why white men deserve to be kept in cages. — 🧚🏽𝒶𝓈𝒽𝒾𝒶⁷ (@tomb0y_in_lace) March 14, 2021

Yes, Bill Burr, that’s OSCAR-winner Hildur Guðnadóttir. Maybe listen to the nominees’ listed and do your job so you don’t upset the “feminists” watching. #yousuck #getoffthestage — Lÿndsey Parker (@lyndseyparker) March 14, 2021

