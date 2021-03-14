https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/03/14/watch-bill-burr-now-trending-after-making-a-joke-about-feminists-and-a-white-male-doing-all-this-latino-stuff-at-the-grammys/

It’s going to be one of those days, isn’t it?

After seeing “Jeffrey Epstein” trending because of a good at the Grammys, now it’s Bill Burr’s turn:

The Grammys thought it would be a good idea, you see, to have Burr as one of the presenters:

It did not go well:

We haven’t found a full clip yet, but here he is joking about what feminists will say about a “white male doing all this Latino stuff” at the awards show:

And he said one of the performances made him want to “kill himself”:

Apparently, he was talking about pianist Igor Levit:

Burr is actually up for an award himself later on tonight:

Oh, man. Imagine the triggering that we’ll see if he wins?

***

