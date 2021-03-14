https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/03/14/watch-grammy-winner-accidentally-gets-jeffrey-epstein-trending/

Apparently, the Grammys are tonight and they are giving away some awards early on an online preshow with “Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice” named as this year’s Best Music Film:

And that brings us to this epic goof as the guy accepting the award accidentally thanked Jeffrey Epstein for his role in getting the film made.

WATCH:

The film was directed by Rob Epstein and Jeffrey Friedman which is likely how the slip-of-the-tongue happened:

And just like that, “Jeffrey Epstein was trending again:

Whoops!

***

