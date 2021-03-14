https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/03/14/watch-grammy-winner-accidentally-gets-jeffrey-epstein-trending/

Apparently, the Grammys are tonight and they are giving away some awards early on an online preshow with “Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice” named as this year’s Best Music Film:

Congrats Best Music Film winner – ‘LINDA RONSTADT: THE SOUND OF MY VOICE’ #LindaRonstadt ✨ #GRAMMYs WATCH NOW ⬇️––#GRAMMYPremiere https://t.co/b1dROc2jH3 — Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) March 14, 2021

And that brings us to this epic goof as the guy accepting the award accidentally thanked Jeffrey Epstein for his role in getting the film made.

WATCH:

Please he said Jeffrey Epstein 💀💀💀 #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/v5ASs5Zdwm — daywalker come out friday //BLM 🦋 (@trihin_) March 14, 2021

The film was directed by Rob Epstein and Jeffrey Friedman which is likely how the slip-of-the-tongue happened:

y’all, it was supposed to be rob epstein and not jeffrey epstein 😭 pic.twitter.com/VhhwZDhQHl — HRAMMYS DAY ☘️ (@champagnehaylor) March 14, 2021

And just like that, “Jeffrey Epstein was trending again:

And just now I notice “Jeffrey Epstein” trending… pic.twitter.com/43tQDa57xF — Floyd Maxwell (@justthinkit) March 14, 2021

Whoops!

