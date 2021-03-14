https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/03/14/watch-lapd-officers-attacked-with-a-microwave-or-ac-unit-during-breonna-taylor-protest/

Los Angeles Police Department officers were attacked with a “microwave [oven] or AC unit” as protests erupted in Los Angeles Saturday night on the anniversary of Breonna Taylor’s death in Louisville, Ky.

NO justification/excuse for this violence. 3 officers injured (thankfully none serious). Smoke grenades & other projectiles thrown at our people trying to facilitate a Breonna Taylor Protest. 9 businesses vandalized. 11 arrests (5 ADW on P/O). https://t.co/FZJng8E1KG via @YouTube — Chief Michel Moore (@LAPDChiefMoore) March 14, 2021

Protesters also broke windows. . .

Windows being broken out in LA pic.twitter.com/lYIZWUkgGj — 🐺FVCK ©️ommies🐺 (@fvckcommies) March 14, 2021

. . .and maced this poor guy asking them to not break windows:

A man just got maced for telling Antifa to stop breaking windows pic.twitter.com/JQUE42JWZO — 🐺FVCK ©️ommies🐺 (@fvckcommies) March 14, 2021

More damage:

Many windows being broken out in LA and another person has been assaulted pic.twitter.com/zdX7XW2mGI — 🐺FVCK ©️ommies🐺 (@fvckcommies) March 14, 2021

Once police officers did respond. . .

Major rioting in LA with no response from the @LAPDHQ pic.twitter.com/yHhEtUvawh — 🐺FVCK ©️ommies🐺 (@fvckcommies) March 14, 2021

. . .they were attacked:

Rioter has jumped on top of an LAPD vehicle pic.twitter.com/TuSFHZ1JMT — 🐺FVCK ©️ommies🐺 (@fvckcommies) March 14, 2021

And here we go:

LAPD riot line has formed pic.twitter.com/N3dWZxJMuO — 🐺FVCK ©️ommies🐺 (@fvckcommies) March 14, 2021

The group has taken off down a side street away from LAPD pic.twitter.com/83EdLmnPaj — 🐺FVCK ©️ommies🐺 (@fvckcommies) March 14, 2021

They are continuing to break out windows in LA not as much now as they aren’t in an area populated with businesses

LAPD still doing virtually nothing pic.twitter.com/AumrbpVAHV — 🐺FVCK ©️ommies🐺 (@fvckcommies) March 14, 2021

Riot line has formed and a shield wall has formed opposite from the riot line pic.twitter.com/5E2QlrQ59Y — 🐺FVCK ©️ommies🐺 (@fvckcommies) March 14, 2021

LAPD trying to kettle them

Antifa throwing projectiles and trying to flee pic.twitter.com/Q6E2LXXjNR — 🐺FVCK ©️ommies🐺 (@fvckcommies) March 14, 2021

LAPD has arrested a woman after she assaulted an officer pic.twitter.com/j2xsZU58iw — 🐺FVCK ©️ommies🐺 (@fvckcommies) March 14, 2021

Looks like the group in LA has dispersed — 🐺FVCK ©️ommies🐺 (@fvckcommies) March 14, 2021

Special bonus riot footage:

Here is some more footage of the damage from tonight’s riot in LApic.twitter.com/SFqOzL8IQm — 🐺FVCK ©️ommies🐺 (@fvckcommies) March 14, 2021

***

