Los Angeles Police Department officers were attacked with a “microwave [oven] or AC unit” as protests erupted in Los Angeles Saturday night on the anniversary of Breonna Taylor’s death in Louisville, Ky.

Protesters also broke windows. . .

. . .and maced this poor guy asking them to not break windows:

More damage:

Once police officers did respond. . .

. . .they were attacked:

And here we go:

Special bonus riot footage:

