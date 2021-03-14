https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/03/14/we-see-you-s-e-cupp-melodramatically-pretends-to-care-that-cuomo-is-a-terrible-person-in-power-trips-over-2020-tweet/

What is it about Saturday nights that inspires S.E. Cupp to write Twitchy-worthy tweets? Hey, we’re not complaining (whoohoo job security!) but it’s almost always on a Sunday morning when we drag ourselves out of bed and one of the first ridiculous tweets we see of the day is from Sarah.

We miss the cool, pro-liberty bada*s S.E. Cupp … don’t you guys?

What on Earth is this?

There’s always a pattern of behavior. It’s never a total surprise that a terrible person in a position of power who constantly abuses it could also *maybe* be terrible to women. Is it a thing where we could stop putting terrible people in positions of power? Asking for women. — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) March 14, 2021

Asking for women.

K.

Interestingly enough, we went through her timeline looking for tweets where she was blasting Andrew Cuomo and we did find several, from 2014 (you know, when she was cool). But fast-forward to 2020 and we found exactly what Regan Battalion found.

So either this was an actual surprise or Cupp is a giant hypocrite.

We get it, she hated Trump and everything she could do to make him look bad she was willing to do – including the destruction of her own reputation.

Oh my… this is quite the question. Especially given your silence over the last year regarding Cuomo. — Nina Bookout (@NDBook96) March 14, 2021

Oh, she wasn’t entirely silent about him. His COVID pressers made her feel super chill and stuff.

Well sister, quite possibly, you were a part of who enabled and encouraged him boosting his ego. You enabled prioritizing a political agenda above all else. Where were you when Janice Dean was screaming from the roof top? Silent – because it didn’t support your agenda. — RAWHIDE0302🇺🇸 (@RAAFROMTEXAS) March 14, 2021

Remember when people were trashing Janice Dean as some lowly weather girl to defend Cuomo?

Good times.

Sure. Stop voting democrat and voting against people because of mean tweets. — 🇺🇸Mia🇺🇲 (@fereroroherfrap) March 14, 2021

BUT TRUMP TWEETED MEAN THINGS.

Cuomo isn’t exactly a newcomer to politics. Sadly this type of behavior tends to be a pattern. I’m skeptical that accusers haven’t come forward before now. Particularly with #metoo since 2017. It almost feels like the nursing home issue wasn’t getting enough traction. Investigate — Milsma (@milsma) March 14, 2021

Oddly enough it does feel like the media would rather focus on the seven (eight? how many now?) women accusing Cuomo of sexual harassment than the thousands and thousands of people with developmental disabilities and the elderly his COVID orders basically killed.

These same media types were more than happy to praise the guy last year if it meant they could dunk on Trump which tells you it’s not necessarily that Cuomo did bad things that bothers Cupp, it’s that he can no longer be used as a weapon against Trump.

And that’s just sad.

***

Related:

‘We are DONE letting govt. use COVID to play politics with our lives’: Gina Carano calls down the THUNDER on Biden’s ‘July 4th teaser’

‘YOU are the face of privilege, YOU do not speak for us’: Loudoun County VA teacher TORCHES school board and DISMANTLES Critical Race Theory (watch)

‘NOT playing along, sorry.’ Tucker Carlson’s response to the DOD for trying to ‘silence dissent’ is straight FIRE (watch)

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

