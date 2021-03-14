https://thepostmillennial.com/antifa-and-blm-vandalize-seattle-during-march-to-mark-the-anniversary-of-the-death-of-breonna-taylor

Antifa and BLM militants marched through the downtown corridor of Seattle Saturday night to mark the anniversary of the death of Breonna Taylor, who became an icon for the Black Lives Matter movement, after being caught in the crossfire when her boyfriend shot at Louisville Police Officers while they were conducting a search warrant. Breonna Taylor was hit by one of the bullets fired by Louisville PD and succumb to her wounds that evening.

A group of around 75 Antifa black-bloc militants met at Occidental Park in Seattle around 7pm. The group started marching north towards downtown around 8pm and began dragging and throwing objects, including street signs, into the street in an attempt to block traffic and halt Seattle Police Dedpartment (SPD) from responding.

Sparing no time, SPD immediately began to make arrests in the 200 block of Columbia Street.

SPD continued to put pressure on Antifa, trailing behind them on bikes and vehicles, as they marched north towards Pike Place Market.

SPD made more arrests at the 200 block of Cherry Street for crimes including assault on an officer, obstruction of justice, pedestrian interference, and resisting arrest.

Members of the group smashed windows to a Starbucks and vandalized a business at Second Ave. and Lenora.

Lt. Brooks with SPD Community Response Group (CRG) Task Force issued warnings to the group through a Long Range Aacoustic Device (LRAD) and directed protesters to remain on the sidewalks or they would be subject to arrest. The anarchists failed to comply which resulted in more arrests.

Shortly after the final arrest was made, the group dispersed for the night.

According to a source within the SPD CRG Task Force, officers were directed to apply pressure on Antifa in a briefing earlier Saturday–instead of holding back–which were their previous tactics in weeks past.

SPD arrested a total of 13 suspects during Saturday night’s demonstration.


