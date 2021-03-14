https://www.oann.com/west-coast-cities-riot-on-anniversary-of-breonna-taylor/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=west-coast-cities-riot-on-anniversary-of-breonna-taylor

UPDATED 6:45 AM PT – Sunday, March 14, 2021

West Coast cities clashed with police as they rioted on the anniversary of the death of Breonna Taylor. Los Angeles, Portland and Seattle were among the cities that rioted Saturday, smashing store windows and throwing rocks at police officers.

At least one officer was injured during the riots as Seattle’s authorities reported around 13 arrests were made. Meanwhile, some protesters in Taylor’s hometown of Louisville, Kentucky said the protests are far from over.

“We can’t stop,” Louisville protester Keturah Herron said. “We have to keep going and we cannot rest. Breonna was not able to rest, so we should not be able to rest until people are held accountable for the murder.”

However, despite their claims, the investigation has continued and none of the officers involved in the case have been charged in connection with Breonna Taylor’s death.

