Former Vice President Al Gore during an interview with CNN’s Don Lemon on Monday said that he believes President Joe Biden “is off to a stronger start…of any president since Franklin Delano Roosevelt.”

Biden and others are participating in an effort to tout the coronavirus relief package and Lemon asked Gore why it is important for Biden to promote a package that has already been passed.

“Well first of all I am so proud of President Joe Biden, really and truly, this is not a partisan comment Don, our country needs this kind of leadership,” Gore said, remarking that Biden “is off to a stronger start…of any president since Franklin Delano Roosevelt.” Gore said that the president is “going out there and promoting the vaccination program and making sure that the economic rescue is fully implemented.”

Gore served as vice president alongside President Bill Clinton and then lost the 2000 presidential election contest to Republican George W. Bush. Ballotpedia

