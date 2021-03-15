https://bigleaguepolitics.com/alaska-gop-censures-never-trump-senator-lisa-murkowski/

The Alaska Republican Party passed a formal resolution of censure targeting Lisa Murkowski on Saturday, vowing to recruit and support a primary challenger to replace the liberal Senator. Murkowski voted in support of a show impeachment trial targeting former President Donald Trump in February, the culmination of years of left-wing and pro-Democratic votes.

“There’s a number of issues that the party has had with Sen. Murkowski for the last several years which really culminated in the conviction vote of former President Trump,” said Kris Warren, the author of the resolution.

Murkowski had also voted against the confirmation of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, giving credence to baseless allegations of sexual assault unsubstantiated by evidence. The Alaska Senator has recently called for Trump’s influence to be purged from the GOP.

“She’s repeatedly spoken out against President Trump over the years in spite of all the great accomplishments he had that helped the country and certainly helped Alaska,” Warren said.

Conservative firebrand Sarah Palin has suggested she’d consider a primary challenge against Murkowski after the latter tried to dismiss President Trump’s nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court in October. Palin would prove a formidable candidate, and could conceivably outpoll Murkowski as soon as she enters the race, having previously served Alaska as Governor before being nominated for Vice President in 2008.

Murkowski is up for reelection in 2022, giving Republicans in the far north a chance to seize a Senate seat occupied by a liberal establishment politician. Murkowski previously lost a GOP primary election to challenger Joe Miller in 2010, but remained in office through a successful campaign as a write-in candidate.

Follow me on Gab @WildmanAZ, Twitter @Wildman_AZ, and on Parler @Moorhead.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

