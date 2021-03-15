https://www.theblaze.com/news/american-flag-condo-too-much-noise

Old Glory has been enduring quite the beating in a variety of ways lately.

From professional athletes kneeling in front of it when the national anthem is played before games to violent left-wing protesters burning it in the streets and Democrat-dominated county mulling a restriction on it — on

private property, no less — it seems everywhere you turn these days there’s a new push against the American flag.

Well, now there’s a new complaint — and it’s coming from a condominium association in Fargo, North Dakota.

Now what?

Andrew Almer

told KVLY-TV that he’s flown a U.S. flag from his balcony at the Plum Tree Square condos with no problem for the last two years.

“It’s a symbol of our nation. It should be flown whenever it can be,” Almer told the station. “I have a lot of friends and family that are in the military.”

Then a chilly breeze began to blow.

Almer told KVLY he started receiving letters about two months ago from the condo association president saying his flag must come down — because it makes “an excessive amount of noise in the the wind at all hours.”

The letter also states that Almer’s flag must come down “during these times” as well as during “any inclement weather” and “between sunset and sunrise.”

“You really have to be kidding me?” Almer exclaimed to the station. “With everything that’s going on nowadays in the world, this is something that you’re going to complain about?”

The Federal Freedom to Display the American Flag Act of 2005 says no homeowner association can restrict owners from displaying the American flag on their property, KVLY noted.

“It’s not anything offensive,” Almer added to the station. “It’s not rude, it’s not nasty — it’s the American flag.”

But KVLY reported that there are exceptions — specifically that associations can restrict owners from flying the American flag if it’s reasonable or in the best interest of the association.

‘It’s not coming down anytime soon’

Either way, Almer emphasized to the station that his flag is staying up, even if there are fines in his future.

“It’s not coming down anytime soon,” he told KVLY. “It’s not making that much noise that it’s a liability to the association.”

The station said it made multiple attempts to get in contact with the condo association president but has not heard back.







Anything else?

The following are some other examples of recent stances against the U.S. flag:

Fairfax County, Virginia — where nearly 75% of ballots last fall were for President Joe Biden over former President Donald Trump — earlier this month was looking into regulated the size, height, and number of flags that residents and businesses can fly on private property, including the American flag.

Last fall, a Columbia University adjunct lecturer insisted the American flag is a hateful symbol of genocide.

In October, Antifa militants reportedly were caught on video ganging up on a woman of color and dragging her to a Portland, Oregon, sidewalk by her hair in an attempt to yank an American flag from her — but she wouldn’t let go.

Buy there was some good news, too:

