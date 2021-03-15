https://thehill.com/homenews/news/543331-ammon-bundy-arrested-in-idaho-for-not-wearing-mask-in-court-making-him-no-show

Right-wing activist Ammon Bundy was reportedly jailed on Monday after refusing to wear a mask in order to enter a courthouse, causing him to miss his own trial and resulting in a charge of failure to appear.

NBC News reported that Bundy remained in jail Monday afternoon under $10,000 bail, and will continue to face charges related to refusing to leave the Idaho state legislature last year after a hearing he was slated to attend was moved.

“Mr. Bundy today refused to wear a mask to come into the courthouse and thus was not granted admission,” a spokesperson for the court told NBC News.

ADVERTISEMENT

If Bundy is released, he will still have to comply with state mask orders requiring them inside the courthouse, or face further charges.

The 41-year-old activist has been involved in several high-profile scrapes with the law, including a 2016 standoff between land-use activists and federal officials at a wildlife preserve.

He fell out of favor with some other right-wing activists in 2018 when he broke with then-President TrumpDonald TrumpThe Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – Biden to hit road, tout COVID-19 relief law Oregon senator takes center stage in Democratic filibuster debate Juan Williams: Trump’s jealous rants can’t hide his failures MORE on the issue of immigration.

“It’s like being in a room full of people in here, trying to teach, and no one is listening,” Bundy said of the right-wing “patriot groups” movement at the time. “The vast majority seemed to hang on to what seemed like hate, and fear, and almost warmongering, and I don’t want to associate myself with warmongers.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

