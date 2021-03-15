https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/03/15/andrew-cuomos-vaccine-czar-under-fire-for-asking-county-officials-about-their-loyalty-to-the-governor/

The Cuomo family is never happy when someone compares their family to the fictional crime family in the hit film “The Godfather” with younger brother Chris going as far as saying calling him “Fredo” — the dimwitted of the three brothers — is the same as using the n-word.

OK. But is there another fictional family we can compare the Cuomos to for this story where Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s long-time adviser and current vaccine czar, Larry Schwartz, appears to be linking vaccine distribution on Long Island with support of the governor?

Cuomo’s vaccine czar has placed calls to county officials, inquiring about their loyalty to the governor amid sexual harassment allegations that have led to calls for his resignation.

By ⁦@jessemckinley⁩

⁦@jdavidgoodman⁩ https://t.co/YbDwMgk4hA — Cliff Levy (@cliffordlevy) March 14, 2021

Cuomo-accuser Lindsey Boyal has been waring about Larry Schwartz’s role for months now:

Similarly, was this FOIL request denial discussed with the chamber-led “covid task force,” including people like @GarethRhodes and of course Larry Schwartz alongside Cuomo Press team like @RichAzzopardi etc — Lindsey Boylan (@LindseyBoylan) February 3, 2021

As a reminder, most power structures are staffed by people exclusively chosen for their loyalty to this governor such as SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras, @MTA board members Larry Schwartz, Rob Mujica, @LindaLacewell. JCOPE (state ethics panel) is appointed largely by @NYGovCuomo — Lindsey Boylan (@LindseyBoylan) February 12, 2021

We have been discussing who exactly is on ⁦@NYGovCuomo⁩ “covid task force,” at length. One name that always comes up is one of his post-Percoco fixers, Larry Schwartz. He is behind a lot of bad crap like several other dudes who align with Cuomo. https://t.co/A3kBxa4Q9q — Lindsey Boylan (@LindseyBoylan) February 2, 2021

Back to the current scandal. Ethics oath? We don’t need no stinkin’ ethics oath:

“Schwartz declined to answer if he had taken the ethics oath required for NY state public officers… [Cuomo attorney] Beth Garvey said in a statement that the ethics oath is not required of volunteers under an executive order issued by Cuomo.” https://t.co/tkmuzmAMcL — David J. Meyer 😷 (@dahvnyc) March 14, 2021

The Long Island politicians are too afraid of Cuomo’s power to speak publicly:

“…a county executive, who spoke on the condition of anonymity for fear of retaliation, said that after Mr. Schwartz had discussed the governor’s political situation, he then pivoted directly to a conversation about vaccine distribution.” https://t.co/Oa1IkNnPaW — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) March 14, 2021

Schwartz says he did nothing wrong:

Larry Schwartz said he did so as a 30-year friend of Cuomo and did not discuss vaccines in the conversations.⁰“I did nothing wrong,” Schwartz said. “I have always conducted myself in a manner commensurate to a high ethical standard.” https://t.co/nQYfzqTyXk — Pervaiz Shallwani (@Pervaizistan) March 14, 2021

But, “to be clear, this is standard in NY Politics”:

To be clear, this is standard in NY politics. It’s bad, but it’s the norm. I started my career in Nassau County and threats were a natural part of business. Even the county GOP intimidating 17 year old me against supporting the wrong primary candidate. https://t.co/wJlj46151t — Shoshana Weissmann, Sloth Committee Chair 🦥 (@senatorshoshana) March 14, 2021

The tide has shifted with many I knew now in jail, and very much so with Cuomo revelations. But loyalty is EVERYTHING. Down to Facebook posts. — Shoshana Weissmann, Sloth Committee Chair 🦥 (@senatorshoshana) March 14, 2021

I remember campaigning for my friend and people coming up to us saying they couldn’t vote for him in the primary bc bosses would know and they’d lose govt jobs. That was the NORM. And that’s just ONE COUNTY. — Shoshana Weissmann, Sloth Committee Chair 🦥 (@senatorshoshana) March 14, 2021

So yeah once I left for college I burned my career there to the ground to do the right thing lmao — Shoshana Weissmann, Sloth Committee Chair 🦥 (@senatorshoshana) March 14, 2021

The New Republics’s Alex Pareene calls Schwartz, the “guy who’s not qualified for anything that Cuomo sticks in important places to yell at people on his behalf”:

MTA Board Member Larry Schwartz! He’s literally this guy who’s not qualified for anything that Cuomo sticks in important places to yell at people on his behalf. https://t.co/fTl4hdWa3H — ‘Weird Alex’ Pareene (@pareene) March 14, 2021

Like in the video where he’s yelling at an MTA meeting:

here he is yelling at someone for pointing out that Cuomo’s then-MTA chair had a staggeringly blatant conflict of interest https://t.co/EIhKvNm63U — ‘Weird Alex’ Pareene (@pareene) March 14, 2021

Well, we expect Joon Kim will likely get involved now, too:

no need to wait for “the investigation” to determine that the top official Cuomo put in charge of vaccine distribution, whose primary qualification is personal loyalty to Cuomo, is making after-hours calls leaning on county executives. that investigation is done, it happened. — ‘Weird Alex’ Pareene (@pareene) March 14, 2021

***

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

