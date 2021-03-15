https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/army-national-guard-soldier-found-dead-in-dc/

A National Guard soldier from New York state died Thursday in Washington, where he had been deployed since January.

Specialist Justin Grennell, 26, of the Syracuse suburb of Marcellus was found unresponsive Thursday morning in his hotel room, according to Syracuse.com. He was pronounced dead by first responders.

“Joint Task Force District of Columbia is sad to confirm the death of a National Guard member serving with the U.S. Capitol security mission due to an apparent medical emergency,” Guard spokesman Lt. Col. Robert Carver said in a statement, according to Military.com. “The individual was not on duty at the time, and the incident is under investigation.”

Grennell’s death was under investigation by the Washington, D.C., Metropolitan Police Department, Eric Durr, a spokesman for the New York National Guard. Grennell was a member of Troop A of the 2nd Squadron, 101st Cavalry. He was part of a contingent of 540 New York troops who went to Washington in January.