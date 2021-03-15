https://justthenews.com/government/federal-agencies/3000-immigrant-teens-be-held-dallas-convention-center?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The federal government plans to use a Dallas conventions center as a facility for as many as 3,000 immigrant teenagers, amid the increasing number of illegal immigrants coming into the country through the southwest U.S. border.

In a memo obtained by the Associated Press, the Dallas City Council was informed Monday that the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center would be used for up to 90 days to house boys aged 15 to 17.

Federal agencies will use the soon-to-be-opened facility as a “decompression center.”

The move by the Biden administration comes as hundreds of illegal immigrants coming to the U.S.-Mexico boarder, amid COVID-19 health-safety regulations that requires social distancing and has resulted in less space in facilities.

Many of those seeking entrance to the U.S. are unaccompanied minors, who along with others from Latin American countries have come north with the expectation that Biden’s border policies would be less strict than those of former President Trump.

It is unclear when the Dallas facility will open and accept unaccompanied minors or for how long the facility will be open.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas says his agency is attempting to move children out of crowded facilities and that it will try to reunite them with their families.

