Chicago’s murder rate, which skyrocketed in 2020, is showing no signs of slowing down in 2021.

Over the weekend, at least fifteen people were shot and two were killed at a house party on the city’s south side, and victims are continuing to present themselves at area hospitals, according to Chicago police and the city’s WGN News.

“At least 15 people were shot at a party Sunday morning in Chicago’s Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood, leaving at least two people dead,” the outlet reported early Monday. “Police say 39-year-old Lionel Darling and a 30-year-old Rayneesha Dotson were pronounced dead at the scene.”

“Assistant Deputy Chief Paramedic Greg Stinnett said at least 15 people were shot inside a business in the 6700 block of South Chicago Avenue at approximately 4:40 a.m. Sunday morning,” though police were concerned that not all victims had yet arrived at area hospitals.

“Police said as of now, the ages of the victims range from 20 to 44 years old. As of 6 p.m. Sunday, two shooting victim remains in critical condition. Police say three victims are considered to be in serious condition,” WGN reported. “According to Chicago Fire officials, seven victims were transported by CFD in conditions ranging from serious to critical, with victims appearing to be both adult men and women.”

Four guns were recovered from the scene, though there does not appear to be a motive other than a disagreement at a house party.

The mass shooting was just one of several violent incidents across the city over the weekend. ABC 7 Chicago reports that, in total, nearly 40 people were shot and four killed. It was the second mass shooting that had more than a dozen victims in less than a year. In July, 15 people were shot outside of a funeral home on the city’s south side, in what authorities now say is a reprisal act in a gang conflict.

Chicago’s murders were up in 2020, and despite a nearly across-the-board hike in violence in most major American cities, Chicago’s spike in crime largely outpaced similar-sized cities according to FBI data. Murders, particularly, “spiked by more than 37% compared with the same period of 2019, and far outpaces the 14.8% average increase nationwide,” per ABC 7.

The increase carried over into January, according to the Chicago Tribune, despite cold weather, which typically tamps down city violence.

"Chicago is off to another violent start to a new year with 51 homicides in January, the most slayings recorded for the month in four years," the outlet reported. "The homicide tally came during a time of year when Chicago is expected to see the least violent crime, a winter month that has seen snowy days and frigid temperatures." "The 51 homicides for the first month of 2021 is a jump of about 46% from 2020 when 35 were recorded, according to police statistics. The total number of people shot in January also jumped by about 53% from 158 to 241, the statistics show," the Tribune noted. January of 2021 was the single worst January for homicides since 2017 when the city was in the midst of a gang war.

