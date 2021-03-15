https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/least-six-illegal-aliens-dead-head-collision-texas-border-county-high-speed-chase-law-enforcement/

At least 6 illegal aliens are dead after a head-on collision in Val Verde County, Texas.

Val Verde County is located in southwestern Texas and borders Mexico.

The driver of the vehicle was arrested after trying to run away on foot following a high speed chase and collision.

It is unclear if the driver smuggled the illegal aliens across the border.

KABB reported:

VAL VERDE COUNTY Texas – At least six people are dead after a head-on collision on Highway 277 near Loma Alta on Monday during a high speed chase with law enforcement. Officers with the Texas Department of Public Safety arrested the driver of one of the vehicles when he tried to run away on foot after the crash. The six people confirmed dead at the scene are all undocumented immigrants. Highway 277 is still closed at this time while they investigate the crash and then remove the vehicles. The Val Verde Sheriff’s office along with the fire department are assisting in rescuing people from the vehicles and with the investigation.

Two weeks ago an SUV with 25 people crammed inside was involved in a horrific crash with a tractor trailer in Holtville, California that killed 13 people.

The SUV was full of illegal aliens who had paid up to $10,000 each to be smuggled.

Blood is on the hands of open borders Joe Biden.

