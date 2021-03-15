https://creativedestructionmedia.com/news/politics/2021/03/15/attorney-lin-wood-infers-ga-deputy-secretary-of-state-jordan-fuchs-was-anonymous-source-that-lied-with-washington-post-about-trump/

Attorney Lin Wood, who filed GA election fraud cases with the U.S. Supreme Court, has inferred that Deputy Secretary of State Jordan Fuchs was the anonymous ‘source’ which lied to/with The Washington Post in a story about a phone call with Trump and GA Secretary of State Raffensperger after the general election last year, regarding election fraud.

I wonder if Jordy Fuchs, Deputy Secretary of State in Georgia knows the identity of the anonymous source for the now admittedly false Washington Post story about President Trump?

By the way, don’t forget that Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger created the position of Deputy Secretary of State just for Jordy.

Whoever falsified the conversation to the Washington Post should be held fully accountable for his or HER lies. If the anonymous source was an employee of the Secretary of State, he or SHE must be immediately fired, wrote Wood on his Telegram channel which boasts of almost a million followers.

Wood is being attacked by the GA Bar and could lose his license for standing up to the massive election fraud which occurred in the Peach State during the 2020 general election and the Jan 5th Senatorial runoffs.

The Washington Post today retracted its story where it had written that Trump asked Raffensperger to ‘find the fraud’. You can read about the development here.

