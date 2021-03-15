https://www.theblaze.com/news/authorities-arrest-14-year-old-boy-6-year-old-body

Authorities in Indiana arrested a 14-year-old Indiana boy in the death of 6-year-old Grace Ross, who went missing Friday.

Police found Grace’s lifeless body in a wooded area just two hours after her family reported that she was missing.

What are the details?

New Carlisle, Indiana, authorities took the unnamed juvenile into custody, according to the St. Joseph County Metro Homicide Unit, over the weekend.

The St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office said the unnamed boy is “progressing through the juvenile system.”

Authorities have not disclosed the specific charges against the teen at the time of this reporting, nor have they announced a cause of death. CNN reported that the child’s autopsy took place on Sunday.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact St. Joseph County’s Metro Homicide Unit at (574) 235-5009 or Crime Stoppers at (574) 288-STOP.

Area resident Kim Huston said that the community never expected something like this to happen in their small town, which is northwest of South Bend.

“Right at your back door, you just don’t anticipate anything like that ever happening in your area,” she said. “It’s a small town, and we usually don’t have much crime in the area at all. I mean, everybody kind of keeps to themselves and kids on their bicycles, playing at the park, going to the library.”

“You don’t realize in a moment’s notice, somebody realizing that their child’s gone and then have to hear what had happened at such a young age, it’s horrific,” she added.

Another area resident who asked to remain anonymous added, “I’m kind of afraid to let my kids go to the park. It’s just little things that bother me. Just hold onto your little ones, basically. You don’t know how or if they’re going to be here or not the next day.”

A Facebook fundraiser to benefit the family has brought in more than $25,000 donations at the time of this reporting.

