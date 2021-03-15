https://www.dailywire.com/news/beyonce-and-jay-zs-9-year-old-daughter-wins-grammy

Blue Ivy, the 9-year-old daughter of famed musicians Jay-Z and Beyoncé, became the second youngest person to win a Grammy Sunday night after she received an award for her participation in the music video for Beyoncé’s “Brown Skin Girl.” Blue Ivy received a writing credit.

The New York Times reported that the music video “is replete with imagery of loving relationships between Black women: mothers and daughters, sisters, friends. Blue Ivy appears at the beginning, with a shot of her playing a hand clapping game with her mother. She later appears all dolled up like a debutante, wearing a string of pearls and white gloves.”

“In the song’s outro, Blue Ivy echoes her mother, singing, ‘Brown skin girl/Your skin just like pearls.’ Also credited for the award is the Nigerian singer-songwriter Wizkid,” the outlet added.

Leah Peasall is the youngest person to win a Grammy, receiving the award at the age of 8 in 2001. The Peasall Sisters won the award for album of the year for their involvement in the “O Brother, Where Art Thou?” soundtrack.

“Brown Skin Girl” is included in Beyoncé’s “Black Is King,” which was a visual album that includes African themes and was released last year in conjunction with the 2019 album “The Lion King: The Gift,” which was created by Beyoncé for The Lion King.

Beyoncé had a historic night at the Grammys on Sunday when she won four awards with nine nominations. The attributions made her the most awarded woman in the history of the award show.

The singer gave an acceptance speech, saying, “As an artist, I believe it’s my job and all of our jobs to reflect the times and it’s been such a difficult time. So I wanted to uplift, encourage and celebrate all the beautiful black kings and queens that continue to inspire me and inspire the whole world.” She added, “I have been working my whole life…This is such a magical night.”

“I know my daughter is watching,” Beyoncé said of Blue Ivy, who won her Grammy earlier in the evening.

Other women at the show discussed the awards and nominations, commenting on the recognition of women artists.

Dua Lipa, who won best pop vocal album, said backstage, “I feel like there’s been a lot of female empowerment and lots of women winning awards tonight. And so it’s been absolutely amazing to just be alongside all that, to feel that energy.”

While women received many awards and nominations throughout the night, one of the most-discussed moments was Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s rendition of “WAP.” While many members of the media and critics praised the performance, others compared it to a strip club dance.

The Daily Wire reported on the media’s reaction:

Variety described the performance as “jaw-dropping,” celebrating the song’s “message of sexual empowerment.” “The duo performed a strip club-themed version of the song, featuring a pole on a massive high heel and ending with the two rappers writhing together on a giant bed. Even though the chorus was changed to ‘Wet Wet Wet’ to pass network muster, the song’s message of sexual empowerment remained clear,” Variety reported.

Although the song was praised by some for its alleged female empowerment, some viewers argued that the lyrics and performance were inappropriate and “not family-friendly.”

