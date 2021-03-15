https://hannity.com/media-room/biden-backs-cuomo-president-refuses-to-condemn-ny-gov-says-dems-should-wait-for-investigation/
BREAKING: Andrew Cuomo Tells New Yorkers ‘I’m Not Going to Resign, I Have a Job To Do’
posted by Hannity Staff – 3 days ago
Embattled New York Governor refused to resign Friday during a live conference call with members of the press; saying he was elected by “the people and not politicians” and he still “has a job to do.”
“I’m not going to resign. I was not elected by the politicians. I was elected by the people,” said the Governor. “This is all I’m going to say about this topic at the time. I have a job to do. I’ve been doing it for 11 years. Everything that I have learned I am bringing to the table at this moment.”
“That’s what I’m going to focus on,” he added. The people of this state have known me for 40 years,” he added.
Bill De Blasio Says Andrew Cuomo Must Resign, ‘Can No Longer Serve as Governor’
posted by Hannity Staff – 3.11.21
Big Apple Mayor Bill de Blasio called-on Governor Andrew Cuomo to resign from office Thursday; saying he “can no longer serve” as two scandals spiral out of control.
“It is disgusting to me, and he can no longer serve as governor,” de Blasio said during a press briefing.
