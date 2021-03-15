https://hannity.com/media-room/biden-backs-cuomo-president-refuses-to-condemn-ny-gov-says-dems-should-wait-for-investigation/

BREAKING: Andrew Cuomo Tells New Yorkers ‘I’m Not Going to Resign, I Have a Job To Do’

posted by Hannity Staff – 3 days ago

Embattled New York Governor refused to resign Friday during a live conference call with members of the press; saying he was elected by “the people and not politicians” and he still “has a job to do.”

“I’m not going to resign. I was not elected by the politicians. I was elected by the people,” said the Governor. “This is all I’m going to say about this topic at the time. I have a job to do. I’ve been doing it for 11 years. Everything that I have learned I am bringing to the table at this moment.”

Gov. Cuomo after being accused by 6 women of sexual harassment: “People know the difference between playing politics, bowing to cancel culture, and the truth. Let the review proceed, I am not going to resign.” pic.twitter.com/3K1a0yPjoS — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) March 12, 2021

Breaking News: Powerful Democratic members of New York’s congressional delegation, including Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Jerry Nadler, called on Gov. Andrew Cuomo to resign. https://t.co/Nl2MEVeBhg — The New York Times (@nytimes) March 12, 2021

“That’s what I’m going to focus on,” he added. The people of this state have known me for 40 years,” he added.

