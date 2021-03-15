https://www.wnd.com/2021/03/biden-harris-not-progressive/

Joe Biden has refused to join the chorus of Dems called for New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to resign over a combination of somewhere in excess of 5,000 deaths in nursing homes and multiple allegations of sexual harassment.

Oh, by the way, so did Kamala Harris.

I’ll leave it to you to decide which is the more serious charge facing a man in 2021 – though the nursing home apocalypse may soon threatened the political careers of Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and others.

Cuomo has denied any wrongdoing and claimed any unwanted contact or kissing was not meant to be offensive but simply his “customary” greeting given even to men, although no man has charged him such an offense yet. Biden has similarly defended himself from accusations that he has inappropriately touched women, grabbed their faces or otherwise “me-too-ed” them.

“Social norms are changing,” Joe commented on Twitter in April 2019. “I understand that, and I’ve heard what these women are saying. Politics to me has always been about making connections, but I will be more mindful about respecting personal space in the future. That’s my responsibility and I will meet it.”

Remember what Harris said about Christine Blasey Ford.

“I believe her,” Harris said about allegations against Brett Kavanaugh. “Listen, first of all, anybody who comes forward at this point to be prepared to testify in the United States Senate against someone who’s being nominated to one of the most powerful positions in the United States government, that takes an extraordinary amount of courage. … The United States Senate needs to know who this person, Brett Kavanaugh, really is. That’s the issue.”

Then recall what Harris said about Biden’s accusers!

She said all women had to be believed, including those who ­accused prominent Democrats. At a campaign event in Nevada in April 2019, Harris discussed the allegations against Biden, declaring of the accusers: “I believe them, and I respect them being able to tell their story and having the courage to do it.”

Groping women was not unfamiliar to Biden either. He admitted as much – in his defense, just as Cuomo did.

“In my career, I’ve always tried to make a human connection,” Biden said in his statement addressing the claims. “That’s my responsibility, I think. I shake hands, I hug people, I grab men and women by the shoulders and say ‘you can do this.’ And whether they’re women, men, young, old, it’s the way I’ve always been. It’s the way I’ve tried to show I care about them and I’m listening.”

Was Biden channeling Cuomo?

“You can find hundreds of pictures of me making the same gesture with hundreds of people, women, men, children, etc.,” Cuomo told reporters. “You can go find hundreds of pictures of me kissing people. Men, women, it is my usual and customary way of greeting.”

He later changed his tune when more women made the charge – up to seven now.

“I now understand that I acted in a way that made people feel uncomfortable. It was unintentional, and I truly and deeply apologize for it,” Cuomo said. “I feel awful about it, and frankly I am embarrassed by it.”

Biden has also been accused of more serious misconduct, as Tara Reade claims he sexually assaulted her in 1993 when he was a senator and she was a member of his staff. Biden has denied that this ever happened. However, Reade later lost her job.

Cuomo now faces pressure to step down from office, as state lawmakers, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, and Sens. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., have called on him to resign.

Biden would not join them, instead telling reporters Sunday that people should wait for the findings from the New York attorney general’s investigation.

“I think the investigation is underway, and we should see what it brings us,” he said.

But Kamala is conspicuously late to the funeral for Cuomo.

