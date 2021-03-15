https://www.newswars.com/biden-promised-us-illegals-stopped-at-border-claim/

Migrants caught illegally entering the US believe they were promised refuge by Joe Biden.

In an article by the New York Times, migrants stopped and detained by US Customs and Border Protection at the US border in El Paso claimed Biden had encouraged them to come to America:

“Biden promised us that everything was going to change,” Gladys Oneida Pérez Cruz, a woman traveling with her son, told the Times. “He hasn’t done it yet, but he is going to be a good president for migrants.”

“Biden promised us!” another woman reportedly stated, as another woman cried to her husband in Chicago, “I did not make it.”

The people risking their lives to illegally enter the United States say they’ve paid “coyotes” tons of money to traffic them to the border.

Many of the migrants said they had spent their life savings and gone into debt to pay coyotes — human smugglers — who had falsely promised them that the border was open after President Biden’s election.

The Times documented the story of one Honduran woman, Gladys Oneida Perez Cruz, who paid a coyote $9,000 to cross her and her 23-year-old son who suffers from cerebral palsy into the US illegally.

Cruz claimed smugglers in Honduras were advertising that Biden had opened up the border.

Shortly after Mr. Biden’s inauguration, smugglers began cruising her neighborhood in Honduras for business, falsely putting out the word that the United States border was open.

In order to accommodate the surge, border enforcement is accepting unaccompanied minors, but sending back adults, according to the New York Post.

The Biden administration has exempted unaccompanied minors, but in order to battle a surge in illegal border crossings, is dropping adult detainees and families on a bridge and telling them to walk back to Mexico.

[…]

The Times photographed a different group of migrants forced to walk back to Mexico in shoes without shoelaces after being detained for illegally entering the US.

Photos obtained by Fox News show a huge group of migrants sleeping on the ground with mylar blankets underneath the international bridge in Mission, Texas.

The surge has prompted the administration to figure out new housing methods for illegal minors, most recently approving the convention center in downtown Dallas to house as many as 3,000 teens.

“The Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center will be used for up to 90 days beginning as early as this week, according to written notification sent to members of the Dallas City Council on Monday,” reports ABC News. “Federal agencies will use the facility to house boys ages 15 to 17, according to the memo, which describes the soon-to-open site as a ‘decompression center.’”

As far as Biden’s “promises” go, the administration attempted to enact a 100-day moratorium on deportations following his inauguration, but that was struck down by a federal judge.

“There’s help on the way, but now is not the time to make the journey,” a Biden official said back in January when asked about the situation on the border.

Meanwhile, President Trump, who made border control a priority, has criticized Biden for essentially opening the floodgates to the third world.

“Our border is now totally out of control thanks to the disastrous leadership of Joe Biden,” Trump wrote in a statement earlier this month.

“Our great Border Patrol and ICE agents have been disrespected, demeaned and mocked by the Biden Administration.”

“A mass incursion into the country by people who should not be here is happening on an hourly basis, getting worse by the minute. Many have criminal records, and many others have and are spreading covid.”

