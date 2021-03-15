https://noqreport.com/2021/03/15/bidens-border-crisis-2021-on-pace-for-more-unaccompanied-children-than-trumps-four-years-combined/

565. That’s the number of unaccompanied migrant children that have been crossing the southern border every day… that we know of. We cannot be sure that all of them are being recorded or apprehended. We also cannot be sure that the numbers are accurate as the Biden administration has been conspicuously opaque when it comes to releasing any numbers from the border.

2019 was the worst year on record with 72,855 unaccompanied minors crossing the border. We all remember the turmoil of the border surge that started in 2018 and continued into 2019 with migrant caravans bringing over countless “asylum seekers,” but things quickly changed by the end of 2019 when the Trump administration had some wins in the judiciary that allowed Customs and Border Protection as well as other Homeland Security agencies to do their jobs properly.

As bad as 2019 was, it was tiny compared to the surge we’re seeing now. The Biden administration is on pace to have 206,225 UACs crossing the border this year alone. To put that into perspective, the entirety of Donald Trump’s four years in the White House saw 191,203 UACs. Biden is going to beat the entire Trump four-year term in one year.

That assumes the numbers hold. Considering warmer weather is coming and the spring and summer surges have not yet begun, we could see the numbers go up much higher. They’ll go down again in the winter, but the expected pace far exceeds anything this nation has seen in its history. The Biden administration could fix this pretty easily. They simply need to go back to the Trump policies that Biden quickly erased as soon as he got into office. But that’s not going to happen.

As some have noted, it seems very likely the Democrats and the globalist leftist elites are fully on board with the current surge. They’re promoting it. False information is being spread to countries like El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras that the borders are essentially open and if you can make it across, you’ll be protected. They’re expecting opportunity, vaccines, healthcare, education, protections, and possibly even handouts. Many just want the chance to work, but that’s not how asylum was designed. International standards for proper asylum focus on religious, racial, or political persecution. Poor economic conditions are not supposed to be the basis for asylum. That’s where legal immigration comes into play.

Biden has said in the past that parents who send their children unaccompanied across the border are criminally irresponsible. As recently as 2014, then-VP Biden made a comment about parents giving their kids over to human smugglers that doesn’t seem to match any of the “woke” rhetoric we’re hearing from Democrats today.

According to The Tennessee Star:

The children who would leave their homes in El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras, Biden told reporters at the time, were “among the most vulnerable.” He said the Obama administration estimated that up to 80% “rely on very dangerous, not-nice, human smuggling networks that transport them through Central America and Mexico to the United States. These smugglers — and everyone should know it, and not turn a blind eye to it — these smugglers routinely engage in physical and sexual abuse, and extortion of these innocent, young women.”

Placing children in their care, the vice president said, “is a reckless and dangerous undertaking for any parent to do.” Despite the warning, many didn’t listen. According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the number of unaccompanied minors apprehended would swell to more than 68,000 by the end of 2014.

We know of the children that make it across the border, but what about the ones who do not make it? There are no reliable estimates about the number of unaccompanied minors who are kidnapped, raped, sold, or murdered along their treacherous journey. Anecdotal reports tell us that some are murdered for sport, often being thrown off the tops of trains that they hitched a ride on to expedite their journey. Others are sold into sex slavery, never to be heard from again. And all of this is encouraged by the rhetoric of the Biden administration whether they’re willing to admit to it or not.

The White House is not revealing much about what’s happening at the border, but the little we do know points to a humanitarian crisis the likes of which we’ve never seen in this country. The truth needs to be spread far and wide.

