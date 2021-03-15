https://www.louderwithcrowder.com/bill-burr-grammys-feminist

Bill Burr presented the Grammy award for “Best Tropical Latin Album” on Sunday night. You’re thinking, “Wait, there were Grammy awards last night?” I’m with you there. Outside Miranda Lambert winning best country album, meh. But yes, the music industry gathered on Sunday night to revel in their own flatulence. The producers thought that Bill Burr would be the perfect person to present the award for “Best Tropical Latin Album.” Which he did in the most Bill Burr way possible.

How many feminists are going nuts? “Why’s this cis white male doing all of this Latino stuff?”

Funny, though seems a little out of place. Bill Burr does enjoy the occasional joke at the expense of feminists, especially if they’re white. This seemed an unnecessary, yet hysterical, shot. I’m just not entirely sure why feminists would be upset over him announcing the winner of a Latin award. Latinxs, maybe. Just not feminists. Then you see him trending on Twitter and it makes all the sense in the world.

I have no doubt, at least in the beginning, the recreationally outraged got all chirpy over Burr’s joke. That most likely started the trend. But when I scanned it myself, here’s what I saw:

Bill Burr knew what he was doing! He may have even had a bet with Kevin Hart to see who could piss off the most award show executives. Burr knows how easy it is to trigger people on Twitter. He also knows his defenders who respond. Also, the people tweeting “Why is Bill Burrr trending?” It’s been twelve hours and he’s still Top 10 on trends. Do you know who isn’t trending? Anyone who won an award. Every article that’s written about the outrage Burr caused may get a brief chuckle out of him. Then he goes right back to counting his money.

It’s Bill Burr’s world. We all just revel in the brilliance of it.





What White-Supremacists and the Left Have in Common… | Louder With Crowder youtu.be

Need a quick laugh? Check out and subscribe to our CrowderBits YouTube channel for Louder with Crowder skits, opens, and parody videos!

From Your Site Articles

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

