We’ve never used PoliticsNY as a source before, but the site has a really astounding story (and editor’s note) suggesting that Gov. Andrew Cuomo is being railroaded regarding allegations of sexual harassment — because it’s white women making the allegations and white women, well, you know, have a history of their allegations being taken seriously above all else.

PoliticsNY Exclusive: Black Female Ex-Cuomo Employee Questions Sexual Harassment Allegations https://t.co/2SzgfL2eco — PoliticsNY (@PoliticsNYnews) March 15, 2021

Stephen Witt writes that Harlem Assemblywoman Inez Dickens, who is black, and an unnamed black female attorney who formerly worked in Cuomo’s executive chamber, believe that race may be playing a factor in Cuomo’s railroading:

The source and Dickens also expressed concern that the sexual harassment allegations superseded the controversy surrounding the Cuomo administration’s handling of COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes. They also suggested that race may have also played a factor. “It’s really unfortunate that the death of thousands of New Yorkers [in the nursing home scandal] had to take a back seat of allegations from white women. That the history of white women allegations is still given number one preference over anything,” said the source. … Dickens noted the second allegation was of something Cuomo said and that he didn’t touch her and it could be interpreted several ways. “The third woman wasn’t a Government employee. They were at a wedding with 500 people. No in the corner, in the dark of night but in broad daylight at a party of massive people and she says he touched her back. Well so what. Turn around ask him excuse me are you trying to get my attention because I don’t know you. That’s what a Black woman would have done – handled her business knowing that often sexiness is used to secure favor,” wrote Dickens on Facebook.

Wow, believe women, right? An editor’s note has been appended to the piece since it went up Monday morning:

Editor’s note: After the original version of this story went live Monday morning, we received feedback from readers who suggested that the story sought to discount the allegations made against the governor. It was not the intent of this story, which has nonetheless been revised to further clarify the statements made by Dickens and the source.

According to a screenshot, a paragraph citing the case of Emmett Till(!) to back up the allegation that “white women’s unsubstantiated claims” had “led to hundreds, if not thousands of black men being brutally lynched and murdered,” was excised from the piece and is sourced to neither woman. Looks like Witt added that for “context.”

they’re going with “cuomo is Emmett Till” Thats what they’re rolling with pic.twitter.com/dvW1m88oY5 — What’s the deal with Virgil Kalimir? (@VirgilKalimir) March 15, 2021

The Emmett Till paragraph is gone, but the subhead in the tweet still reads, “Citing a long history of white woman [sic] leveling unfounded charges of Black males ‘reckless [sic] eyeballing them ….”

Is this article trying to argue Andrew Cuomo is black? I think that’s going to be tougher for people to believe than the allegations, sorry. — jml (@__JML__) March 15, 2021

Ok, well this part is true. This is a much better reason for him to resign pic.twitter.com/DaZQGEYqPo — Handsome Joe (@JoeComrade) March 15, 2021

Shockingly cynical and unethical use of this history. — Joaquin Chavez / VOTE UPTE UNITED (@JoaquinFChavez) March 15, 2021

Somebody got a call over the weekend to start the spin… — AM (@AllenRob00) March 15, 2021

I was going to ask what’s wrong with you, but the list probably exceeds Twitter’s character limit. — E Pluribus Brian (@briancribb) March 15, 2021

Well that was one of the most insane, unserious things I have ever read. — 🌹🍄We’re All Mad (Online) Here🎩🌹 (@Lollerwaffle) March 15, 2021

God gave us the delete tweet button for a reason pic.twitter.com/3DXhuhn6af — Hubba Bubba Hokage 🏳️‍🌈 (@Officialondray) March 15, 2021

It’s so painfully obvious what they’re doing — Robert Joel 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@RobertJoelH) March 15, 2021

Is this bad parody? Jesus fucking Christ. — Travis Reilly #AtHome (@mmmtravis) March 15, 2021

That’s one of the more garbage reports on any topic I’ve ever seen. Simply too bias to be considered journalism, and as advocacy of failure. — Real Dennison (kind of guy) (@direwolfepc) March 15, 2021

Love when apparatchiks of color try to deploy their race to protect a white male boss from the consequences of his actions. — Ungwhim Gwhent (@Ungwhim_Gwhent) March 15, 2021

Well, this certainly isn’t completely deranged — Former Sex Participant (@EatBaeLove) March 15, 2021

I know Cuomo claimed to be every oppressed class, but he’s actually not. You’re mistaken. — Brawnald Dangerson (@brawnald) March 15, 2021

Disgusting and disgraceful — a pig in a cage on antibiotics (@Chigurh_Crash) March 15, 2021

Wow. I never thought I’d see an article dragging poor Emmett Till back from the dead to defend Andrew fucking Cuomo from multiple sexual assault allegations. I didn’t know non-binding requests to resign was the same as being brutally, publicly beaten and then lynched. — Birdy Sleep Gun Survivor (@GunBirdy) March 15, 2021

Imagine believing anyone sincerely looks at what’s happening to Andrew Cuomo and thinks “they’re trying to bring down another accomplished black man” — Courtney’s Dad (@SteampunkKanye) March 15, 2021

took you all weekend to come up with this nonsense and it shows — Master of Choices (@ShortSustain) March 15, 2021

The Cuomosexuals are desperate. — Jimmy Dore is a cryptofascist (@NeverDore) March 15, 2021

2021..women are still sticking up for men who sexually harass other women. This isn’t a good thing — Jack Black Sox (@JamieCo19279500) March 15, 2021

No … women of color are still sticking up for men who are accused of sexual harassment by white women. White women are always accusing men of sexually harassing them and people always take them seriously because they’re white.

