https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/03/15/blue-checks-reasoning-for-why-bill-burr-could-still-be-racist-even-if-hes-married-to-a-black-woman-the-most-racist-thing-on-twitter/
Apparently, the Grammys are tonight and they are giving away some awards early on an online preshow with “Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice” named as this year’s Best Music Film:
Congrats Best Music Film winner – ‘LINDA RONSTADT: THE SOUND OF MY VOICE’ #LindaRonstadt ✨ #GRAMMYs
WATCH NOW ⬇️––#GRAMMYPremiere https://t.co/b1dROc2jH3
— Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) March 14, 2021
And that brings us to this epic goof as the guy accepting the award accidentally thanked Jeffrey Epstein for his role in getting the film made.
WATCH:
Please he said Jeffrey Epstein 💀💀💀 #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/v5ASs5Zdwm
— daywalker come out friday //BLM 🦋 (@trihin_) March 14, 2021
The film was directed by Rob Epstein and Jeffrey Friedman which is likely how the slip-of-the-tongue happened:
y’all, it was supposed to be rob epstein and not jeffrey epstein 😭 pic.twitter.com/VhhwZDhQHl
— HRAMMYS DAY ☘️ (@champagnehaylor) March 14, 2021
And just like that, “Jeffrey Epstein was trending again:
And just now I notice “Jeffrey Epstein” trending… pic.twitter.com/43tQDa57xF
— Floyd Maxwell (@justthinkit) March 14, 2021
Whoops!
***