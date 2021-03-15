https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/03/15/blue-checks-reasoning-for-why-bill-burr-could-still-be-racist-even-if-hes-married-to-a-black-woman-the-most-racist-thing-on-twitter/

Apparently, the Grammys are tonight and they are giving away some awards early on an online preshow with “Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice” named as this year’s Best Music Film:

And that brings us to this epic goof as the guy accepting the award accidentally thanked Jeffrey Epstein for his role in getting the film made.

WATCH:

The film was directed by Rob Epstein and Jeffrey Friedman which is likely how the slip-of-the-tongue happened:

And just like that, “Jeffrey Epstein was trending again:

Whoops!

