UPDATED 8:03 AM PT – Monday, March 15, 2021

Bowling Green State University in Ohio honored the life of a recently deceased student. Friends family and classmates of Stone Foltz, the college sophomore who died last week following an alleged hazing incident, remembered him at a socially-distanced memorial service.

The university said Foltz died March 7 after being hospitalized for three days following an off-campus fraternity event. Students held a moment of silence Tuesday and then marched through campus to protest hazing. The group also called for the fraternity’s expulsion from campus.

BGSU sophomore, Stone Foltz died last week. Students and staff gathered at Doyt Perry Stadium to celebrate his life. Some of people closest to him shared memories. pic.twitter.com/ZJRP5aoEvi — Macey Austin (@maceyaustin04) March 15, 2021

Foltz’s death prompted Ohio senators to introduce Senate Bill 126, which would crack down on hazing and make it a felony instead of a misdemeanor in the state. It would also push for greater education to end hazing culture.

Foltz’s was 20- years-old.

Ohio mourns the death of @bgsu student Stone Foltz, who died as a result of alleged hazing. His tragic and senseless death should remind us all of the moral imperative for us to drive hazing out of this state. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) March 8, 2021

