In “1984,” George Orwell’s famous novel about a nightmarish future society, the main character Winston Smith runs afoul of the ruling “Party” for insisting that “two plus two make four.” Only after being tortured by those in power does he come around to agreeing that, of course, “two plus two make five.”

America in 2021 has become Orwell’s “1984” – and nowhere more so than in the nation’s schools.

In New York City, math education Professor Laurie Rubel claims the whole notion that “2+2=4” is one that “reeks of white supremacist patriarchy.” How is that remotely possible? As the Brooklyn College prof explained in a tweet: “The idea that math (or data) is culturally neutral or in any way objective is a MYTH. … Along with the ‘Of course math is neutral because 2+2=4’ trope are the related (and creepy) ‘Math is pure’ and ‘Protect math.’ Reeks of white supremacist patriarchy.”

Likewise, in Oregon, the state’s education department is promoting “A Pathway to Math Equity,” intended to train public school teachers in how to “dismantle racism in mathematics instruction.”

“We see white supremacy culture show up in the mathematics classroom even as we carry out our professional responsibilities,” declares the teachers’ guide. “The concept of mathematics being purely objective is unequivocally false. … Upholding the idea that there are always right and wrong answers perpetuate objectivity as well as fear of open conflict.”

Most Americans would describe the notion that mathematics is “racist” as completely insane.

Meanwhile, Rutgers University recently determined that speaking and writing English correctly is – just like math – also totally racist. The school’s English department is altering its grammar standards to “stand with and respond” to the Black Lives Matter movement and emphasize “social justice” and “critical grammar” over irrelevancies like correct spelling and grammar. The English Department is even offering an internship titled “Decolonizing the Writing Center” to make writing “more linguistically diverse.”

To recap: Insisting that two plus two equals four and that there are correct and incorrect ways to spell, write and speak English are indicative of “white supremacist patriarchy” and a need for “decolonization.”

This is just a small taste of what is overtaking the nation’s educational system – which, truth be told, amounts to the Marxist indoctrination of America’s children.

Whistleblower Editor David Kupelian explains the underlying power-play aimed at America's children: "The Marxist poison that has long plagued America's colleges and universities is now spilling out and – under cover of "anti-racism training" – revolutionizing public schools across the country. Millions of children are being taught to hate their own country, to feel guilty over crimes they didn't commit, and to abandon the values that made America the greatest, most prosperous, and least racist nation on earth."

And Kupelian recalls Abraham Lincoln's prescient and chilling warning: "The philosophy of the school room in one generation will be the philosophy of government in the next."

