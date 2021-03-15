https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/breaking-federal-prosecutors-charge-two-men-with-bear-spray-attack-on-officer-sicknick/

Just hit the wires in the past hour…

WASHINGTON — U.S. officials have arrested and charged two men with assaulting Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick with bear spray during the Jan. 6 riot, but they do not know yet whether it caused the officer’s death.

George Tanios, 39, of Morgantown, West Virginia, and Julian Khater, 32, of Pennsylvania, were arrested Sunday. They were expected to appear in federal court Monday.

Investigators initially believed that Sicknick was hit in the head with a fire extinguisher. But as they’ve collected more evidence, the theory of the case has evolved and investigators now believe Sicknick may have ingested a chemical substance — possibly bear spray — that may have contributed to his death, officials have said.

Khater is the man in a video obtained by the FBI that showed him spraying Sicknick and others with bear spray.

“Give me that bear (expletive), Khater said to Tanios on the video, according to court papers. Sicknick and other officers were standing guard near metal bike racks, the papers say.