Two men were arrested for assault on police officer Brian D. Sicknick, who died after Jan. 6 Capitol riot from a stroke following the riots.

Julian Elie Khater, 32, of Pennsylvania, and George Pierre Tanios, 39 of Morgantown, are accused of assault.

** Here is the FBI affidavit on Khater and Tanios who were sprayed by officers before returning bear spray in their direction.

According to the far left Washington Post: “Khater and Tanios are charged with nine counts including assaulting Sicknick, a U.S. Capitol Police officer identified as C. Edwards and a D.C. police officer identified as B. Chapman with a deadly weapon. They are also charged with civil disorder and obstruction of a Congressional proceeding. The charges are punishable by up to 20 years in prison.”

Khater and Tanios were identified after authorities received information from tipsters responding to wanted images taken from surveillance video and body-cam footage released by the FBI.

It’s been nearly two months since Officer Brian Sicknick died following the riot at the US Capitol on January 6th. The original reports by the fake news mainstream media were that Officer Sicknick was beaten over the head with a fire extinguisher. But that false narrative has since been debunked. Even far-left CNN admits it’s more likely he died from the effects of chemicals sprayed into the crowd that day.

The media initially ran with the story that Officer Sicknick was beaten over the head with a fire extinguisher by Trump supporters.

It was only later that the facts came out.

Propublica reported that Sicknick told his brother he was merely pepper-sprayed. And according to Officer Sicknick’s family, he suffered from a blood clot and stroke and was on a ventilator, according to Western Journal.

Officer Brian Sicknick died on January 7th, the day after the Capitol protests and immediately the media reported he died from injuries caused by blunt force to the head on January 6th. But it is unlikely this occurred since, after a month of investigations, there was no evidence this happened. We first reported on January 10th that Sicknick reportedly died from something other than getting hit on the head by a fire extinguisher:

The Democrat-led Congress held Sicknick in the Capitol rotunda in January to publicize Sicknick’s death while holding onto the narrative that angry Trump supporters clobbered him over the head on January 6th.

The problem with the Democrat’s narrative shared in Big Media is that it holds no water. After a month of investigations, there was no evidence to support the story. Even CNN came around:

