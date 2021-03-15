https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/03/15/but-trump-washington-posts-fact-checker-weighs-in-on-donald-trumps-response-to-his-papers-fabricated-story/

In case you missed the Washington Post’s bombshell story about Donald Trump telling the Georgia secretary of state’s office to “find the fraud,” here’s the Washington Post’s own fact-checker, Glenn Kessler, tweeting it out back in January.

‘Find the fraud’: Trump pressured a Georgia elections investigator in a separate call legal experts say could amount to obstruction https://t.co/jwXPdHXgCn — Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) January 9, 2021

The Washington Examiner’s Becket Adams makes a really, really good point:

you all are missing the real story re: WaPo’s correction of its Trump/Ga. investigations chief “scoop.” the real scandal is that a bunch of newsrooms claimed at the time they “confirmed” the details of the “scoop” with their own anon sourcing.https://t.co/4Xqxt3mcHk — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) March 15, 2021

NBC News said it “confirmed The Post’s characterization of the Dec. 23 call through a source familiar with the conversation.” USA Today claimed a “Georgia official speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal matters confirmed the details of the call …” — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) March 15, 2021

ABC News reported “an individual familiar with the matter confirmed” Trump urged the chief investigator to “find the fraud,” telling this person they would be a “national hero” for it. — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) March 15, 2021

Naturally, Donald Trump weighed in on the Post’s belated correction:

INBOX: Trump statement on Washington Post correction: pic.twitter.com/vTcKSI1gEN — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) March 15, 2021

“You will notice that establishment media errors, omissions, mistakes, and outright lies always slant one way,” Trump writes. “Against me and against Republicans.”

You’d think Kessler would be hanging his head in shame Monday, but instead, he decided to fact-check Trump’s statement.

The Washington Post’s reporting on Trump’s call to the Georgia Secretary of State –undisputed, as the audio tape was obtained from the start — was the article cited in the impeachment article. Trump naturally pretends otherwise. https://t.co/f0KXSqrJTL — Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) March 15, 2021

1) Horrifically inappropriate first response from the paper’s own “fact” “checker.”

2) The inaccurate story *was* cited by Democrats in their impeachment brief (page 10).

3) Trump didn’t mention impeachment in this statement.

But other than that, sure. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) March 15, 2021

Glenn, this is the impeachment brief. The fake quote is in it… https://t.co/dCO4saTVAX pic.twitter.com/Wbd8EVVj0q — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) March 15, 2021

In addition, Rep. Madeleine Dean (D-PA) @RepDean specifically cited the “find the fraud” quote in her oral arguments in front of the Senate. It was fake news. https://t.co/vjDkn8HXij — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) March 15, 2021

I don’t know what makes Glenn so shameless. Is it a game ? — PINT (@P_I_N_T) March 15, 2021

Is fiction writing an elective in schools of journalism, or is it a requirement for the degree? — Grandpa jenkins (@Grandpa_jenkins) March 15, 2021

This didn’t age well the second Kessler hit send — Joseph Self (@Joeyself) March 15, 2021

Fortification… — Don Carter (@d1carter) March 15, 2021

Glenn’s happily going to go down with the @washingtonpost ship when it’s destroyed from within. — The Rabid Cat (@battlecat847) March 15, 2021

TDS still alive and well I see … this is crazy — mstrong180 (@mstrong180) March 15, 2021

The unmitigated gall of these folks who are doing anything right now but hanging their heads in shame. They are a national disgrace. — Brian McKeon (@Bbbmckeon) March 15, 2021

It really is helpful when media people reveal they are activists and liars. It used to be harder because normal people are quite decent and find it hard to believe others would act this way. The internet has allowed it to become clear – which is why it now has to be censored! — Samuel (@sa_moped) March 15, 2021

“Fact Checker” = Corporate Janitor — Paul #BillsMafia (@BillsMafia1985) March 15, 2021

Thank you for embarrassing yourself further — NRx Respecter (@MicroInsurrect) March 15, 2021

The audio tape was obtained from the start? — bkeyser (@b_keyser) March 15, 2021

The post is a joke and has a joke fact checking department. Cant even get “blockbuster” stories right. Democracy dies with the Washington Post — Cuomo was not honest with us (@TrumpWitchHunt) March 15, 2021

Must be nice going through life so self aware — jsalvatore 🇺🇸 (@jwsal22) March 15, 2021

Clown — Steven Lachenauer (@steve_lach91) March 15, 2021

Ok Glenn. Whatever you say. 🤡 pic.twitter.com/8TcnzFmXUn — You are being lied to. (@BDC_Towanda25) March 15, 2021

You suck at your job — lt (@lindytrader) March 15, 2021

You really have zero shame about the work you do under the guise of being an authority on facts, do you? — Wolfgang von Mises (@misfitkennedy) March 15, 2021

You have no shame. Literally none. How do you even look at yourself in a mirror anymore? — RT (@RTD2Woop) March 15, 2021

Take your L and find a new line of work. — BWH (@BWH85) March 16, 2021

Related:

Mollie Hemingway RIPs ‘breathtakingly corrupt’ media after WaPo’s major correction to Trump story https://t.co/EDwMEcHYNT — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) March 15, 2021

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

