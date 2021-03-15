https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/03/15/but-trump-washington-posts-fact-checker-weighs-in-on-donald-trumps-response-to-his-papers-fabricated-story/

In case you missed the Washington Post’s bombshell story about Donald Trump telling the Georgia secretary of state’s office to “find the fraud,” here’s the Washington Post’s own fact-checker, Glenn Kessler, tweeting it out back in January.

The Washington Examiner’s Becket Adams makes a really, really good point:

Naturally, Donald Trump weighed in on the Post’s belated correction:

“You will notice that establishment media errors, omissions, mistakes, and outright lies always slant one way,” Trump writes. “Against me and against Republicans.”

You’d think Kessler would be hanging his head in shame Monday, but instead, he decided to fact-check Trump’s statement.

