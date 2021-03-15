https://www.theepochtimes.com/california-driver-mows-down-several-people-on-sidewalk-killing-3-near-san-diego-city-college_3734314.html

Three people were killed and six were hurt on Monday morning when a driver veered off the road and hit nine people near San Diego City College in San Diego, California, said officials.

A 71-year-old yet-to-be-identified driver plowed was heading down B Street in a Volvo station wagon. The driver then veered onto a sidewalk under a bridge, San Diego police Chief David Nisleit told Fox5.

The driver was taken into custody. Five people were rushed to nearby hospitals, officials said.

San Diego Fire-Rescue Chief Colin Stowell told the news outlet that two were listed in critical condition.

SDFD is working a Multi Medical Casualty at 1400 B ST. The call was received on 03/15/2021 at 09:05:53 AM and unit(s) arrived at 09:10:36 AM. Updates at: https://t.co/5yXxzI0Guw #FS21039318 — SDFD Newsworthy Incidents (@SDFD_Incidents) March 15, 2021

Nisleit said the driver attempted to help the victims and identified himself as the driver to police, said Nisleit.

The driver was detained on suspicion of driving under the influence or while impaired, according to the report.

In the tunnel, there were tents and belongings inside, officials said. It’s not clear if the victims were homeless.

Video footage shot from the scene showed a significant police and first responder presence.

Other details about the incident were not provided.

