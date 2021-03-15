https://www.dailywire.com/news/cardi-b-performs-wap-and-other-key-moments-from-the-grammys

The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards were held on Sunday evening. Described as a “record-making” evening, the event was held outside the Los Angeles Convention Center, and featured some of music’s biggest stars. Here are some of the key moments.

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion perform “WAP”

“Cardi B channeled her stripper past,” described the New York Post, as she performed alongside Megan Thee Stallion.

Megan Thee Stallion was first on stage, performing “Savage,” with Cardi B joining to perform “Up.” They then performed “WAP” for the first time together, the hit song which was recently certified 5x platinum.

The song stirred significant controversy when it was first released, with an explicit music video accompanying lyrics such as “Wet-a** p**** make that pull-out game weak,” “Bring a bucket and a mop for this wet-a** p****,” and “I want you to park that big Mack truck right in this little garage.”

Variety described the performance as “jaw-dropping,” celebrating the song’s “message of sexual empowerment.”

“The duo performed a strip club-themed version of the song, featuring a pole on a massive high heel and ending with the two rappers writhing together on a giant bed. Even though the chorus was changed to ‘Wet Wet Wet’ to pass network muster, the song’s message of sexual empowerment remained clear,” Variety reported.

The Huffington Post were equally celebratory, writing “The oh-so-steamy performance had fans on social media getting hot and happy at home.”

The New York Times even weighed in on the supposed political implications of their performance, writing “If you needed any more evidence that Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion remain unbowed by the conservative pearl-clutching that followed the release of their raunchy duet ‘WAP,’ the Grammys had it.”

Beyoncé and Taylor Swift makes history

On Sunday night, Beyoncé made Grammy history with her 28th Grammy award in the best R&B performance category for “Black Parade.”

“The Houston native is the first artist, male or female, to notch that many wins, though producer Quincy Jones has amassed as many in his decades-long career,” the Washington Post reported.

Prior to Sunday evening, Beyoncé had 24 wins. In addition to best R&B performance, she also won best music video for “Brown Skin Girl,” as well as best rap performance and best rap song for “Savage,” with Megan Thee Stallion.

“As an artist I believe it’s my job, and all of our jobs, to reflect time and it’s been such a difficult time,” Beyoncé said after winning best R&B performance.

Taylor Swift also made Grammy history, winning her third album of the year award, this time for “Folklore,” the highest-selling album of 2020.

“She’s only the fourth artist to win album of the year three times, and the first woman to do so,” the Washington Post reported, with the other artists being Stevie Wonder, Frank Sinatra and Paul Simon.

Accepting her award, Swift said, “Joe, who is the first person that I play every single song that I write. I had the best time writing songs with you in quarantine.”

“I want to thank James, Inez and Betty and their parents who are the second and third people that I play every new song that I write. But mostly, we just want to thank the fans. You guys met us in this imaginary world that we created, and we can’t tell you how honored we are forever by this,” she added.

Harry Styles wears something silly, again

Before winning a Grammy award for best pop solo performance, Harry Styles opened the event with his song, “Watermelon Sugar.” In a familiar pattern, however, much of the focus was not on his musical performance but his choice of attire.

“For his first GRAMMYs performance, the 27-year-old singer opened the virtual/in-person hybrid event with a performance of his hit song, ‘Watermelon Sugar,’ wearing a black leather suit from Gucci. To complete the look, Styles — with the help of his stylist, Harry Lambert — accessorized with a bold and playful green faux fur boa. The artist made sure to take full advantage of this head-turning accessory during his performance, eventually tossing it to the side before finishing the song and showcasing his iconic chest tattoos,” Entertainment Tonight reported.

“Staying true to his signature vintage-inspired style, the British pop star donned a full leather suit adorned with a sage-green feather boa that would make his inspirations Elton John and Mick Jagger proud,” added the Grammy awards website.

The subject of Harry Styles’ wardrobe has been popular since the British singer appeared on the front cover of Vogue Magazine wearing a dress. Candace Owens described this at the time as an “outright attack,” calling for the return of “manly men.”

There is no society that can survive without strong men. The East knows this. In the west, the steady feminization of our men at the same time that Marxism is being taught to our children is not a coincidence.

It is an outright attack. Bring back manly men. https://t.co/sY4IJF7VkK — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) November 14, 2020

Trevor Noah hosted, adding jokes about US Capitol attack

The award ceremony was hosted by Trevor Noah of CBS’ “The Daily Show.” His “comedy” routine was on full display, with hard-hitting political commentary like “Tonight is gonna be the biggest outdoor event this year besides the storming of the Capitol.”

“This year’s Grammy’s is going to look a little different, I’m not going to front, the whole thing is going to be pretty different,” he said. “But it’s going to be even more exciting because our nominees will be sitting at those tables for their awards, so right now there’s more tension in that tent than at a family reunion at Buckingham Palace,” he added.

Noah also stated that the Grammy event, celebrating the musical and financial success of professional performers, could be a “moment of hope” during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“Hopefully this can be a respite from that for a moment and then we’ll be like, ‘Oh yeah, that was the beginning of when we got to start living our lives again,’” Noah told Billboard.

Noah also promised that the elite in attendance were following COVID-19 rules, saying “Rest assured, everyone here is following all COVID-19 protocols and guidelines. In fact, this is going to be the rare awards show where the white stuff going up people’s noses is cotton swabs. Pretty safe.”

It’s unclear what Noah meant by “protocols and guidelines,” but it seems that mask wearing and social distancing weren’t included.

