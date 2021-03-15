https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/cardi-b-serves-vulgar-performance-grammys-media-praises-sex-positive-production-female-empowerment-video/

Dr. Seuss and Loony Tunes are offensive but Cardi B’s filthy and pornographic performance at the Grammy Awards is “sex positive.”

Female rap star Cardi B performed at the Grammy Awards on Sunday night along side Megan Thee Stallion.

A scantily clad Cardi B performed her song “Up” and “WAP” on a giant bed with Megan Thee Stallion.

Children also watch these award shows but the Grammys rolled with Cardi B’s performance anyway.

WATCH:

Ladies and gentlemen, Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion! #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/cKHtp03t45 — Austin Kellerman (@AustinKellerman) March 15, 2021

The media applauded Cardi B for “gloriously twerking” and delivering one of the most “memorable Grammy performances of all time.”

The country cannot survive this moral rot.

