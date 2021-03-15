https://townhall.com/columnists/catalinalauf/2021/03/15/its-time-to-restore-the-america-first-agenda-in-illinois-16th-district-n2586288

As the daughter of a small business owner and an immigrant from Guatemala, the promise of the American Dream is what brought my family to this country. It’s what allowed my parents through hard work, faith, and determination to create their American Dream in the Midwest. It’s what has allowed me to build a career in the private sector, become one of the youngest women to work in the Trump Administration and now, run for Congress.

Prior to 2016, the majority of Americans did not feel heard. Growing up in the heart of the American Midwest I saw this struggle first-hand. Jobs had been outsourced, small businesses and companies over regulated, and hardworking Americans overtaxed. Years of liberal policies and establishment politicians had left us hopeless. Then came our hope. President Trump was elected because he spoke to the forgotten men and women. It was an honor to work for a President who put the American people first by enacting policies that lifted up every single person—regardless of background, color or creed. Someone who wasn’t afraid to push back on the far-left agenda.

But establishment politicians like my opponent – six-term Congressman Adam Kinzinger – consistently stand in the way of the America First agenda. He embodies what we Americans are frustrated with our elected officials: people who get elected on their promises, yet leave for Washington only to forget the people they serve. As the Biden Administration is busy dismantling our Constitutional rights, opening our borders, and crushing our economy, Adam isn’t in the fight with us to save America’s future. Instead, he’s making TV appearances celebrating his vote to impeach President Trump and focusing on the only thing he’s ever been focused on: himself.

It’s time to put the people back in charge. My calling to public service is based upon preserving the American Dream through the pro-growth policies of the Trump administration and built upon the quantifiable results it produced. That means building on the progress of President Trump’s Administration by reigniting our economy, improving our healthcare, strengthening our foreign policy, securing our border, and draining the elite political Swamp so that we can get things done.

First, we have to reignite our economy and create more jobs that prioritize the American worker. That means rebuilding our rural and exurban communities, prioritizing vocational and technical education, bringing our supply chains back home to support American manufacturing, and lowering taxes for working-class citizens and small businesses. Through pro-growth, free market solutions, and by cutting wasteful government spending, every community can have the necessary tools to achieve new heights of success and prosperity.

Second, we must work to ensure that Americans have access to better, more affordable health care. President Trump made historic gains – and it’s critical that we continue that fight to lower prescription prices, cut health care costs, and preserve coverage for those with pre-existing conditions. And protect the unborn.

When it comes to foreign policy, it is critical that we bolster America’s dominance on the world stage – without continuing the endless wars of presidents’ past. There is a real cost to war. The lives of our service men and women are invaluable. A bipartisan priority should be working to bring our troops home from overseas and strengthening our military here at home.

As the daughter of a legal immigrant, I know the importance of a strong immigration policy that brings our nation the best and protects our communities from the worst. It’s time to finish building the border wall – and start implementing immigration reform that admits new citizens based on merit. We must end weak policies that have incentivized illegal immigration, criminal activity, and fight against the inhumane business of labor, sex and child trafficking. We must provide more resources to our law enforcement at the border.

Finally, it’s time we drain the swamp of career politicians all across the country who are more interested in collecting a paycheck and making TV appearances bashing our party than representing their constituents by enacting term limits. The citizens of Illinois’ 16th District deserve better – in the form of servant leadership. As a political outsider and businesswoman, but most importantly, as an American, I will always put the interests of Illinoisans first.

These are the policies that I will fight for from day one in Congress—and they are policies that Congressman Kinzinger has repeatedly ignored. Worse, he has actively fought against the conservative leaders, like President Trump, who have been on the forefront of the battle to end the radical liberal agenda and put America First. The citizens of Illinois’ 16th District deserve better – in the form of a compassionate, but a bold voice they can trust to take on Washington to deliver conservative results, fight the Biden Agenda, and remain accountable to the families back home.