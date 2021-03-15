http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/j37oMrDNqDg/

A Chicago police sergeant was shot Sunday afternoon while standing in the parking lot of the Gresham District police station.

ABC7 reports the officer heard a gunshot around 2:45 p.m., then felt pain in his chin. He was taken to the hospital and treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot injury.

Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown tweeted:

One of our own was shot in the @ChicagoCAPS06 police district parking lot earlier today, as a Chicago Police sergeant sustained a graze wound to the chin area & was transported to a local hospital in good condition. @Area2Detectives are investigating, no offenders in custody. — Chicago Police Superintendent David O. Brown (@ChiefDavidBrown) March 14, 2021

Breitbart News noted that 12 people were shot early Sunday morning at a party in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago. ABC7 reported the shooting occurred around 4:40 a.m. inside a building “in the 6700-block of South South Chicago Avenue.”

The Chicago Sun-Times pointed out nearly 40 were shot over the entire weekend, with four fatalities.

Twenty people were shot last weekend alone in Chicago, and at least 21 were shot the weekend prior to that.

Moreover, there were 42 Chicago expressway shootings on the books by March 5 of this year. NBC Chicago highlighted the rise over the number of such shootings last year, noting there were “13 expressway shootings” January 1, 2020, through March 5, 2020.

