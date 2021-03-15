https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/03/15/cnn-finally-rails-on-cuomo-for-killing-1000s-of-elderly-people-jk-theyre-pissed-at-desantis-for-checks-notes-having-a-beer/

CNN truly is as useless as teets on a bull.

We keep waiting for them to cover the number of elderly and people with developmental disabilities deaths Andrew Cuomo’s orders caused but we suppose they’re far too busy complaining about DeSantis having a beer to spend any time covering things that matter.

God forbid they cover Democrats in a bad light, right?

CNN criticizes Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for drinking a beer with people at Daytona bike week pic.twitter.com/cdAkAI24uQ — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 15, 2021

SPRING BREAKERS ARE OUT OF CONTROL.

No. Government overreach is and has been out of control.

Tyranny from Democratic governors is out of control.

Let us know when CNN covers something that actually matters.

Cuomo kills thousands of elderly and disabled.

But the true evil is….drinking a beer. https://t.co/uC9sXVk5bq — mallen2010 (@mallen2010) March 15, 2021

Living his best life — tab² (@Tommytabtab) March 15, 2021

THE NERVE!

Ron DeSantis, recipient of both vaccines, outdoors on a Sunday drinking a beer. The horror. — BearFlagFan (@BearFlagFan) March 15, 2021

🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄 Childish News Network — Caitlyn Beth (@caitlynbeth_3) March 15, 2021

They don’t have Trump to complain about anymore so it’s DeSantis now. Lucky him.

Why CNN interviews a Police officer ?

Do they know Florida doesn’t have a mask mandate like other states — #AA (@Opino32) March 15, 2021

Because they’re idiots.

Hold my beer — JJ (@YankyUS) March 15, 2021

***

