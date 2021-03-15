https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/03/15/cnn-goes-all-in-on-masks-says-they-save-lives-and-show-respect-cites-former-planned-parenthood-president/

We were going to do a post just on CNN’s tweet, but we had to click on it to see if it was filed under opinion or news or some other category (it falls under “CNN Health”). We thought it was probably a guest opinion piece, as “Masks are a sign of respect” really isn’t news and doesn’t even follow “the science.”

😷 Masks save lives

😷 Masks can help protect pandemic gains

😷 Masks safeguard even the vaccinated

😷 Masks are a sign of respect

😷 Masks will help the US return to normal https://t.co/xgdAOhkxu9 — CNN (@CNN) March 15, 2021

Then we clicked on the piece by Alaa Elassar, and the medical expert she decided to reach out to wasn’t an epidemiologist, but Dr. Leana Wen, former president of Planned Parenthood (and now a CNN medical analyst). Wen referred to the dropping of mask mandates in Texas and Mississippi as “counterproductive and truly infuriating,” insisting the pandemic is not over.

Im so tired of the corporate press. 🙄🙄 — R y a n (@madj46285) March 15, 2021

Dogma is for cults. — Brian Guy (@ItsThatBriGuy) March 15, 2021

📽️Righteous signalling gets attention

📽️Righteous signalling wins in-group points

📽️Righteous signalling feels good

📽️Righteous signalling convinces nobody

📽️Righteous signalling galvanizes oppositionhttps://t.co/VZJJgzpqWm — Raymond McCue 💗⚤💜⚣💙 (@RayMcCue) March 15, 2021

Whole lotta claims being made with *zero evidence* — 2.3 Trillion D-Chess (@MelodethP) March 15, 2021

Sorry, the five reasons listed were given by “experts,” like Dr. Anthony Fauci — the guy who told us not to wear masks.

15 days to flatten the curve — Benjamin Franklin Pierce (@BFranklinPierce) March 15, 2021

“Two weeks to flatten the curve” this was a year ago. These are the “professionals” we’re supposed to listen to — Robbo (@Robbo54435594) March 15, 2021

None of this is true. If it were, we’d already be done. — JR (@txsportsnerd) March 15, 2021

This is embarrassing — zeynep (@zeynepyenisey) March 15, 2021

How is this news? What is CNN exactly? — Karamell Küche (@diehlbri) March 15, 2021

Wear your masks or Joe won’t let you celebrate your independence. That is if we still have independence.😒 — Danny (@TheInfamous321) March 15, 2021

How do masks safeguard the vaccinated? — Rangermonk (@rangermonk1) March 15, 2021

If you’re vaccinated why wear a mask? Are we going to have to wear that shit forever? — willbo2401 (@willbo2401) March 15, 2021

Wearing a mask after being vaccinated “could also help stop the spread of Covid-19. That’s because the vaccines are effective at preventing symptomatic illness and severe disease. But it’s not clear they prevent people from becoming asymptomatic carriers and spreading it to others.”

That’s a great way of talking people out of getting the vaccine: hey, even if you get it, you could just be asymptomatic and still spread it, so you’ll still have to wear the mask, socially distance, etc.

Lunacy on multiple levels. Sad. — Chris Nichols (@ChrisNicholsNFI) March 16, 2021

The data disagrees but whatever. — Chad (@HawkeyeChad1216) March 15, 2021

Where are the fact checkers? — George Scheide (@georgescheide) March 15, 2021

Absolute cringe propaganda 😳 — The Smallest Minority on Earth Is the Individual (@SpencerAnglin) March 15, 2021

Be one with the mask, love the mask, worship at the alter of the mask. — Brown1 (@1414brown) March 15, 2021

Masks are a humiliation ritual. — NewShekels (@NewShekels) March 15, 2021

Facts please? — Title Town Tampa (@GordoFSU) March 15, 2021

Eric Swalwell told me not to. — Kody (@K_MARTmvtx) March 15, 2021

He did indeed, but he regrets tweeting that now.

Per the CDC they don’t really do anything. Fist yourselves — Corporal (@GT_Beretta1984) March 15, 2021

Last week a Harvard lab said they don’t work, just like every study conducted in the last year. — cookis (@cookis_af) March 15, 2021

The studies that you mentioned at best count for a 3% drop in rates. However, you compare the daily rates from Florida and California and the rates are nearly identical. Reconcile those data points first, before posting this “news.” — ChristopherPetrosian (@cpetrosian) March 15, 2021

Sign of respect is emotion-driven bias — n m (@n25macro) March 15, 2021

I completely endorse every employee of CNN wearing a muzzle. — Pottymouth46 (@pottymouth46) March 15, 2021

Seriously, though, if CNN wanted to set an example, the anchors would wear masks on air. We could still hear them; we wouldn’t want to, but we could.

Here it is … “the science’:

Perhaps for the first time, it’s finally possible to see who the bad people in the world are just by looking at them. They’re the ones going bare faced. — Necuno (she) (@skf_myers) March 15, 2021

