https://redstate.com/sister-toldjah/2021/03/15/cnn-goes-full-karen-on-ron-desantis-drinking-beer-with-bike-week-crowd-leaves-most-important-part-out-n344047
About The Author
Related Posts
John Matze Says He Has Been Terminated As CEO of Parler
February 3, 2021
Apple's Tim Cook Just Comes Right Out and Says It About Canceling Parler: 'We Don't Consider That Free Speech'
January 16, 2021
“Ban Fox News” Is the New “Ban Violent Video Games” Movement
January 26, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy