https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/03/15/cnns-correction-to-the-imploded-trump-georgia-story-leaves-something-to-be-desired/

The Washington Post has issued a major correction to a story that caught fire with Dems and the media (pardon the redundancy) back in January. This is the Post’s correction:

At the time, other media outlets, including CNN, jumped all over the story because it fit their desired narrative perfectly. CNN’s tweet from January 9th remains:

CNN has gotten around to issuing a correction, albeit a much smaller one than the WaPo. You’ll notice they claim Trump was being paraphrased while the story had quote marks around what Trump supposedly said:

The quote marks in the original story certainly seem to more than imply that it was a direct quote, but since it’s CNN none of this should be surprising.

We won’t be holding our breath waiting for “Reliable Sources” to slam the media for being so unreliable.

Another banner moment for the media!

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...