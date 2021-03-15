https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/03/15/cnns-correction-to-the-imploded-trump-georgia-story-leaves-something-to-be-desired/

The Washington Post has issued a major correction to a story that caught fire with Dems and the media (pardon the redundancy) back in January. This is the Post’s correction:

😬

“Trump did not tell the investigator to “find the fraud” or say she would be “a national hero” if she did so.”https://t.co/PnQm0aJyOu pic.twitter.com/GEzAJmhWDY — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) March 15, 2021

At the time, other media outlets, including CNN, jumped all over the story because it fit their desired narrative perfectly. CNN’s tweet from January 9th remains:

President Trump last month urged the chief investigator for the Georgia secretary of state’s office to “find the fraud” in the 2020 presidential election, telling the individual that they would be a “national hero,” according to a source.https://t.co/CZre1fLID2 — CNN (@CNN) January 9, 2021

CNN has gotten around to issuing a correction, albeit a much smaller one than the WaPo. You’ll notice they claim Trump was being paraphrased while the story had quote marks around what Trump supposedly said:

CNN just updated their story & claim in an “Editor’s Note” that “an earlier version of this story, published January 9, presented paraphrasing of the President’s comments to the Georgia elections investigator as direct quotes.” That seems … even worse?https://t.co/k3rdVSdEm0 pic.twitter.com/rqSUZnQvfc — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) March 15, 2021

The quote marks in the original story certainly seem to more than imply that it was a direct quote, but since it’s CNN none of this should be surprising.

Using quotation marks to paraphrase… I don’t even think they taught us that in Journalism201 because it was so obviously wrong! #Journalism https://t.co/QzAkrUahZ6 — Bill Ross (@wgross17) March 15, 2021

Very troubling! Luckily, there’s a fact based show called @ReliableSources on CNN that was created just to talk about this type of thing. Can’t wait to hear their thoughts! — Confused in the middle (@ConfusedMiddle) March 15, 2021

We won’t be holding our breath waiting for “Reliable Sources” to slam the media for being so unreliable.

you all are missing the real story re: WaPo’s correction of its Trump/Ga. investigations chief “scoop.” the real scandal is that a bunch of newsrooms claimed at the time they “confirmed” the details of the “scoop” with their own anon sourcing.https://t.co/4Xqxt3mcHk — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) March 15, 2021

Another banner moment for the media!

