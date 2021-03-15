https://thehill.com/homenews/media/543296-cnns-don-lemon-on-vatican-refusing-to-bless-same-sex-unions-god-is-not-about

CNN’s Don LemonDon Carlton LemonDon Lemon on Oprah interview: ‘We have only heard from one side but that … rings very true’ For myopic media, breaking up with Trump will be hard to do Don Lemon to ex-CNN colleague McEnany: ‘Girl, bye’ MORE on Monday said the Vatican needs to “reexamine themselves and their teachings” after the Catholic Church declared that the Roman Catholic Church cannot bless same-sex unions because God “cannot bless sin.”

“I respect people’s right to believe in whatever they want to believe in their God,” Lemon said in an interview on “The View.”

“But if you believe in something that hurts another person or that does not give someone the same rights or freedoms, not necessarily under the Constitution because this is under God, I think that that’s wrong,” he said.

Lemon, who got engaged to his boyfriend Tim Malone in spring 2019, was pressed by co-host Meghan McCain Meghan Marguerite McCainWhoopi Goldberg goes viral for reaction to Meghan McCain’s comments on Meghan Markle’s Oprah interview Meghan McCain grills Psaki on ‘hypocrisy’ over migrant children facility Sinema goes viral for wearing ‘Dangerous Creature’ sweater on Senate floor MORE for his thoughts on the declaration from the Vatican’s orthodoxy office.

CNN’s Don Lemon reacts to the Vatican declaring that God cannot bless same-sex unions: “God is not about hindering people or even judging people.” pic.twitter.com/j2PTumaZXv — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 15, 2021

Lemon also said he thinks that the Catholic Church and “and many other churches” need “to reexamine themselves and their teachings because that is not what God is about.”

“God is not about hindering people or even judging people,” he said, “and to put it in the context of race, I find that, you know Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. said, the most segregated place on Earth, time on earth was 11 a.m. on a Sunday morning.”

The news anchor went on to say that he thinks “religion and the pew” can act as “barriers from people actually getting to know each other.”

“So, I would say to the pope and the Vatican and all Christians, or Catholics, or whomever, whatever religion you believe … go out and meet people and try to understand people and do what the Bible and what Jesus actually said, if you believe in Jesus, and that is to love your fellow man and judge not less he be not judged,” he said.

The Vatican’s orthodoxy office released a two-page answer to questions about whether the Church could bless same-sex unions. Pope Francis Pope FrancisThe US can provide the leadership needed for a faith fractured world Obama discusses racism, world leaders — and which states have the best food Pope Francis may be Joe Biden’s most important ally MORE approved the “negative” answer affirming the Church could not.

Such an acknowledgement, the Church stated, could be seen as equating the unions to those between a woman and man, a possible notion it labelled as “erroneous and misleading.”

