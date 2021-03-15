https://babylonbee.com/news/college-english-class-to-replace-study-of-shakespeare-with-group-readings-of-anti-racist-baby/

College English Courses To Replace Study Of Shakespeare With Group Readings Of ‘Antiracist Baby’

U.S.—After an aggressive campaign from English teachers across the nation condemning William Shakespeare for “misogyny, racism, homophobia, and classism,” one local university has decided to remove Shakespeare from their English literature curriculum.

They will be replacing him with group readings of Ibram X. Kendi’s seminal masterpiece, Antiracist Baby.

“The fact that Shakespeare is considered the greatest English writer in history is beside the point,” said English Professor Crandie Xanthamum. “The important thing is that he’s problematic.”

Experts are hailing the changes as “a tremendous step towards decolonizing the white whiteness of Western English” and also as a needed adjustment since Antiracist Baby is much closer to the reading level of most first-year college students today.

Students report being thrilled with the change, saying they also look forward to next year’s course in the works of Homer– which will be replaced with readings of Loryn Brantz’s Feminist Baby.

