Columbia University is planning on holding six different graduation ceremonies based on different “multicultural” identities such as race and income level.

The different graduations are for students from Columbia College, Columbia Engineering, General Studies, and Barnard College.

There will be a separate graduation ceremony for Native American students, “LGBTQIA” students, Asian students, “First-generation and/or low-income community,” “Latinx” students and black graduation.

The university, in New York City, appears to also be hosting a more general commencement ceremony on April 30, according to Fox News.

“These events provide a more intimate setting for students and guests to gather, incorporate meaningful cultural traditions and celebrate the specific contributions and achievements of their communities,” the school’s website reads.

Due to the pandemic, each ceremony will be held virtually – from April 25 to April 27.

