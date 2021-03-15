http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/sijwTcPWols/

Comedian Bill Burr used his appearance at the Grammy Awards on Sunday to make anti-woke wisecracks aimed at overly sensitive feminists and leftists.

Bill Burr appeared during the pre-Grammy ceremony Sunday afternoon to hand out awards in the Latino music categories. As he presented the award for tropical Latin album, he said: “How many feminists are like going nuts? ‘Why is this cis-white male doing all this Latino stuff?’”

Watch below:

Bill Burr the GOAT Lolol

Rare comedian that will joke about stuff like this pic.twitter.com/Aq5dzKva0E — Tmo (@_ThomasT) March 14, 2021

Burr also joked about a performance of Beethoven’s “Moonlight Sonata” earlier in the ceremony. “Was I the only one who wanted to kill himself after that piano solo?” he joked.

No Bill Burr, it was just you who wanted to kill themselves after that beautifully played, “Moonlight Sonata.” pic.twitter.com/97oThU4big — Eddie (@presentfornow) March 15, 2021

Bill Burr recently came to the defense of his former Mandalorian co-star Gina Carano, praising Carano as an exemplary co-star and condemning cancel culture as a movement that has gone off the rails.

“How it is out there, it’s a fucking crazy time. There’s people waiting, just laying in the weeds,” Burr said about cancel culture, on a recent episode of his podcast.

“How do you hold up you judging somebody that harshly? I’m not talking about the hardcore shit like sexual assault and rape and stuff. I’m not talking about that. Now it’s becoming, like, ‘Hey you made an ignorant comparison. There goes your dream.’ I look at that and say, ‘Who the fuck stands up to that?’”

The Grammy Awards was a woke showcase, with performers pushing Black Lives Matter messages throughout the night.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

