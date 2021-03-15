https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/court-sanctions-top-democrat-election-lawyer-misleading-findings?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit sanctioned a top Democrat elections lawyer for violating ethical rules in a voting case in Texas.

The court on Friday sanctioned election lawyer Marc Elias for lack of candor after filing a motion that was nearly identical to a motion that was previously denied in court, according to The American Lawyer.

The court called the document “redundant and misleading.”

“This inexplicable failure to disclose the earlier denial of their motion violated their duty of candor to the court,” the court order stated, according to the Washington Free Beacon.

Elias has represented Democrats including senators and governors. He also served as general counsel to Hillary Clinton during her 2016 presidential campaign and on John Kerry’s 2004 presidential campaign.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton agreed with the sanctions, after his office previously warned that Elias’ motions violated court rules. Paxton, a Republican, also argued that the motion in question should be withdrawn.

“Even when they were notified that they violated ethical rules, they refused to withdraw their motion,” Paxton said. They were aware of their violations and blatantly chose to ignore them.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

