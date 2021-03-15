https://www.dailywire.com/news/david-hogg-progressive-mypillow-competitor-may-be-defunct-just-one-month-after-launch

Gun control activist David Hogg pledged to launch a “progressive” competitor to MyPillow but just one month after the company’s soft launch, Good Pillow has yet to debut a product and the “Good Pillow” trademark belongs to someone else.

As the Daily Wire reported in February, Hogg intended the company to compete with MyPillow, whose CEO was vocally supportive of former President Donald Trump following his November election loss. Hogg called the effort a “pillow fight,” and even went so far as to recruit a partner, tech entrepreneur William LeGate.

“[William LeGate] and I can and will run a better business and make a better product all with more happy staff than Mike the pillow guy while creating US based Union jobs and helping people,” Hogg tweeted at the time. “This pillow fight is just getting started.”

The goal was lofty. Hogg and LeGate did not simply want to put MyPillow out of business — under the assumption that the market could not support two politically-minded pillow companies — but also Fox News, which airs MyPillow commercials.

“We are considering airing a commercial on Fox News immediately following MyPillow ads… my ad buyer says it is unlikely they’ll let us do that, though, since Fox News relies on MyPillow & if MyPillow goes under, it could also really hurt Fox News,” LeGate tweeted shortly after the pair announced their “launch.”

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell was non-plussed.

“Good for them…. nothing wrong with competition that does not infringe on someone’s patent,” he told media shortly after Hogg’s announcement.

Hogg’s soft launch was fraught with difficulty, as progressives demanded the new company comply with a far-left value system, employing union labor and manufacturing strictly within the United States, perhaps in minority communities, with an eye to environmentalism. The plan was to turn such a profit that Hogg and LeGate could immediately give back to progressive causes.

The company took off, with Hogg promising that progressive consumers “should be able to purchase the items in around a month.”

One month on, though, there have been no updates on Hogg’s progress. The last missive came on February 10th, when Hogg told Good Pillow’s Twitter followers that Good Pillow was “trying to finalize the list of charity partners will [sic] be launching with.”

Worse still, it appears Hogg and his partner forgot to trademark the “Good Pillow” name, and now a third party — a person out of North Carolina — appears to have filed an application for their mark, leaving Good Pillow all but defunct as a brand.

“According to the trademark application, ‘Good pillow’ was being registered for a ‘custom-built pillow,’ to use the mark in commerce or in connection with identified goods and services,” news website Meaww reported. “The application is now waiting to be assigned to an examining attorney approximately three months after the filing date, which will take place in May 2021. The image registered with the application does not match the logo on Hogg’s and LeGate’s Good Pillow co website. At the time of reporting, no other applications for the name have been filed under either Hogg’s or LeGate’s name.”

Hogg himself is on a hiatus from Twitter after announcing, in late February, that he was taking a planned break from publicity.

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

