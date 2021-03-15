https://djhjmedia.com/kari/delta-special-forces-lt-col-has-a-message-for-space-commander/

Readers must have seen and heard the controversy over the comments made by Fox News host Tucker Carlson and the backlash he stirred by recently that has people talking and posting on social media, and has some US military service members pushing back on him and his show over the exposure it all created.

“Tucker Carlson is not in his position of influence and leadership because he is an expert on women in the military. Tucker is an expert on recognizing politics and wokeness as it rides roughshod over practical truths,” Delta Forces Commander Jeff Tiegs.

What started last week with Carlson making some comments about pregnant women serving in the military turned into a discussion of the military’s overall direction. The high-profile rebuke of the military’s leftward shift in policy resulted in a controversial video by a 28-year service member who called Carlson “drama TV” and rebuked him for not serving. The video quickly went viral with millions of views.

DJHJ Media reached out to a close friend of David Harris Jr., Jeff Tiegs, for his take on the entire matter, and that response is posted below.

Tucker talking about what happened on his show, starting with his comments about pregnant women serving and then a press release from the Department of Defense :

This afternoon, the Department of Defense issued a press release attacking this show: “Press secretary smites Fox Host.” Like we’re a hostile foreign power. Remarkable. We’ll respond at 8pm ET on #FoxNews — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) March 11, 2021

In response to Carlson’s comments was a video calling him “drama TV”. Here is the viral video:

Drama TV – my response to Mr. Carlson’s comments on women in the Armed Forces. @TuckerCarlson pic.twitter.com/acix7CFLO9 — U.S. Space Command, Command Senior Enlisted Leader (@US_SpaceComCSEL) March 11, 2021

David Harris Jr. Media received this statement personally from Tiegs in reaction “drama TV” video. The following is unedited and in full:

A friend of mine asked me if I had any opinion or comment on the latest “Drama TV” where Master Gunnery Sergeant Scott Stalker, who is command senior enlisted leader of the US Space Command, took Tucker Carlson to the task.

Here are two comments.

First, I am not a fan of using logical fallacies to make your point.

Senior Enlisted Advisor (SEA) Stalker fell victim to the credentials fallacy. This is a logical fallacy that occurs when someone dismisses an argument simply because the person who made that argument doesn’t have formal credentials in the field being discussed or doesn’t have credentials that are viewed as sufficient.

It can also be called the Appeals to accomplishment fallacy. This is a logical fallacy wherein Person A challenges a thesis put forward by Person B because Person B has not accomplished similar feats or accomplished as many feats as Person A.

Now here is what I really find ironic. SEA Stalker is a key leader at US Space Command. What do you think Marine Master Gunnery Sergeant Stalker knows about space?

Here is Space Command’s mission statement- United States Space Command (USSPACECOM) conducts operations in, from, and to space to deter conflict, and if necessary, defeat aggression, deliver space combat power for the Joint/Combined force, and defend U.S. vital interests with allies and partners.

I could totally be wrong, but I would bet good money that SEA Stalker is not in his position of influence and leadership because he is an expert on space.

Tucker Carlson is not in his position of influence and leadership because he is an expert on women in the military. Tucker is an expert on recognizing politics and wokeness as it rides roughshod over practical truths.

Second, I enlisted in the US military and spent five years as an enlisted soldier before getting commissioned as an officer. I was always wary of becoming an officer that was overly concerned with the politics of something versus if it is the right thing to do or not. And by right thing, I do not mean the socially acceptable thing but the right thing for us to win our nations wars.

At every level of command in the military is a command team- a pairing of an officer with a Non- Commissioned Officer (NCO) also called the Senior Enlisted Advisor (SEA). The fail safe is supposed to be that the NCO / SEA firmly stands outside of politics and wokeness and speaks the truth that is necessary to keep our forces truly ready to win on the battlefield.

Unfortunately, as we have continued to “professionalize” the NCO corps and increasingly promote SEAs because of their commitment to walking the party line, we’ve lost the last voice of reason empowered to throw down the bullshit flag when it is warranted.

When Tucker threw down the B.S. flag, SEA Stalker quickly felt the need to stomp on it and offer some gesticulating distraction as if to say-” nothing to see here.”

If you listen to his argument, I believe he blatantly betrays the truth. He cites the decision was based on “medical professionals, commanders and civilian leadership”. During my service in the military, “medical professionals” did not drive command decisions. Warfighting is inherently an unhealthy business. He also flatly states that “civilian leadership” influenced the decision. Here is where the truth sits.

Woke civilian leaders aka politicians are behind this decision not military commanders.

When our military commanders don’t stand up for what they know is necessary to win wars, they willingly play only a supporting role to “medical professionals” and politicians. They willingly abdicate the leadership and representation our service members deserve.

This drama is another example of our military leaders, our non- commissioned officers as our last line of defense, abdicating their responsibility and getting in line behind the woke.

Of course we respect all of the women that serve in the military, of course we want to maximize the talents of all Americans that want to serve, to imply something different is disingenuous.

I take absolutely no pleasure in saying- maybe we should pay more attention on how to win our Nation’s wars instead of bowing to the woke left. I spent the better part of my adult life-fighting in wars that we never had the unity or commitment of both parties to actually win.

Very Respectfully,

Jeff

Jeff Tiegs

Chief Operating Officer

All Things Possible Ministries

Kari is an ex-Community Organizer who writes about Voter Engagement, Cultural Marxism and Campaigns. She has been a grassroots volunteer with the GOP, on and off for 18 years. She is a Homeschool Mom in North Carolina and loves Photojournalism and Citizen Journalism. @Saorsa1776

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

