Black Voters Matter founder @LatoshaBrown: Corporations like UPS, Delta, Coca Cola, Home Depot and others that pledged support for “racial equity” should “use their leverage” to fight GOP voter integrity laws pic.twitter.com/mFmbKKoUS4
— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 15, 2021
Latosha Brown advocates this morning for U.S. corporations ‘to fight against voter integrity laws.’