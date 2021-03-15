https://www.theblaze.com/news/don-lemon-bible-vatican-christians

CNN host Don Lemon said that Christians need to re-examine their beliefs and claimed that God doesn’t judge people when responding to a statement from the Vatican on same-sex unions.

Lemon, 55, made the theologically questionable comments as a guest on “The View” on Monday

Co-host Meghan McCain quoted a comment from the Vatican saying that the church could not bless same-sex unions because “God cannot bless sin,” and asked Lemon, who is openly gay, to respond.

“Do you think this sends a damaging message? How do you feel about that given that obviously you’re now engaged and going to get married?” McCain asked.

‘Well I think there are, listen, I respect people’s right to believe in whatever they want to believe in their God,” Lemon claimed.

“But if you believe something that hurts another person, or does not give someone the same rights or freedoms, not necessarily under the Constitution because this is under God,” he continued. “I think that this is wrong, and I think that the Catholic Church and many other churches really need to re-examine themselves and their teachings. Because that is not what God is about. God is not about hindering people or even judging people.”

‘Go out and have a barbecue’

Lemon went on to put the issue in the “context of race” by quoting Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., who decried segregation in churches.

“So I think that religion and the pew keeps us from actually, they are barriers from people actually getting to know each other,” Lemon continued.

“So I would say to the Pope and the Vatican, and all Christians or Catholics, or whomever, whatever religion you believe out, you have to belong to out there, go out and meet people and try to understand people and do what the Bible and what Jesus actually says, if you believe in Jesus, and that is to love your fellow man and judge not lest ye be not judged,” he misquoted.

“Instead of having the pew hinder you, having the church hinder you, instead of being segregated in the church and among yourselves, go out and have a barbecue,” he concluded. “And meet people and start breaking bread with people and getting to know them.”

Some Christians on social media objected to Lemon’s watered down version of historical Christian teaching.

