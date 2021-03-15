https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/03/15/don-lemons-very-disappointed-with-the-catholic-church-over-same-sex-unions-because-after-all-god-is-not-about-judging-people-video/

In case you missed it, the Vatican has officially stated that the Catholic Church can’t bless same-sex unions:

More from the AP:

The Vatican’s orthodoxy office, the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, issued a formal response to a question about whether Catholic clergy have the authority to bless gay unions. The answer, contained in a two-page explanation published in seven languages and approved by Pope Francis, was “negative.”

The note distinguished between the church’s welcoming and blessing of gay people, which it upheld, but not their unions. It argued that such unions are not part of God’s plan and that any sacramental recognition of them could be confused with marriage.

Is the pope Catholic?

We’re not really sure why this is breaking news to anyone.

But let the record show that CNN’s Don Lemon has some thoughts on the matter:

You don’t even have to believe in God to know that judgment is kinda God’s thing. It’s one of the things he’s best known for.

Just like saying something dumb is one of the things Don Lemon is best known for.

Parting evergreen tweet:

He should probably stop talking about pretty much everything, just to be safe.

