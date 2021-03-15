https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/03/15/don-lemons-very-disappointed-with-the-catholic-church-over-same-sex-unions-because-after-all-god-is-not-about-judging-people-video/

In case you missed it, the Vatican has officially stated that the Catholic Church can’t bless same-sex unions:

BREAKING: The Vatican decrees that the Catholic Church cannot bless same-sex unions since God ‘cannot bless sin.’ https://t.co/SSdZKGsm5h — The Associated Press (@AP) March 15, 2021

More from the AP:

The Vatican’s orthodoxy office, the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, issued a formal response to a question about whether Catholic clergy have the authority to bless gay unions. The answer, contained in a two-page explanation published in seven languages and approved by Pope Francis, was “negative.” The note distinguished between the church’s welcoming and blessing of gay people, which it upheld, but not their unions. It argued that such unions are not part of God’s plan and that any sacramental recognition of them could be confused with marriage.

Is the pope Catholic?

We’re not really sure why this is breaking news to anyone.

But let the record show that CNN’s Don Lemon has some thoughts on the matter:

CNN’s Don Lemon reacts to the Vatican declaring that God cannot bless same-sex unions: “God is not about hindering people or even judging people.” pic.twitter.com/j2PTumaZXv — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 15, 2021

You don’t even have to believe in God to know that judgment is kinda God’s thing. It’s one of the things he’s best known for.

Just like saying something dumb is one of the things Don Lemon is best known for.

Uhhh have you even read any of the Bible? https://t.co/0IYdnseEry — Zidan Samurai Futurologist Lianciel (@Zidan_Lianciel) March 15, 2021

Did this dude even pick up a Bible? I mean, im a non believer, and even i know God was all about judgement. https://t.co/tZSGrGGfzK — Delusional (@DomaGhost) March 15, 2021

God is literally the Judge of the entire universe — Neil M (@Neil10790465) March 15, 2021

It’s literally the whole first book https://t.co/K0KNIGJJr0 — I got your #Unity right here (@jtLOL) March 15, 2021

After the end of this world, comes the easy and comfortable Day of Affirmation. https://t.co/MRwSCVVWmi — Dr. Kankokage (@kankokage) March 15, 2021

If Don Lemon thinks God doesn’t judge he hasn’t read his bible! God does judge and is the only one capable of judging man! — Richie (@Richard20614816) March 15, 2021

Parting evergreen tweet:

Don Lemon should just stop talking about religion. https://t.co/gwGmEY1tFm — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) March 15, 2021

He should probably stop talking about pretty much everything, just to be safe.

